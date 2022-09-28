ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa district attorney stabbed in his home, adult daughter arrested, police say

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed in his Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon and his adult daughter has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.

Tusla Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said officers have arrested the DA's daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, in the stabbing incident.

He confirmed earlier that officers are working a stabbing scene in which Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler was the victim.

Franklin said Kunzweiler is receiving medical attention at a local hospital for his wounds. Tulsa police are investigating the case.

OKLAHOMA OFFICIALS REVEAL NEW EVIDENCE IN MURDER CASE OF DEATH ROW INMATE SET TO DIE LAST WEEK

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News that Kunzweiler was "stabbed more than once by an adult family member."

"Mr. Kunzweiler was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries," the DA’s office said in a statement.

Fox News has reached out to the city officials and Tulsa police for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

