Keynote Address By CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham At CordaCon 2022 - A Voice For The People: A Proposal For A New Office Of The Retail Advocate

mondovisione.com
Opening Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Before The Market Risk Advisory Committee
Good morning. It is a pleasure to join you at today’s MRAC meeting. I would like to express my appreciation for Commissioner Johnson’s sponsorship of the MRAC and the hard work of Bruce Fekrat, the MRAC Designated Federal Officer. I would also like to thank the MRAC members for generously serving on the MRAC and sharing your experience and expertise with us on these important issues.
mondovisione.com
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight
I vote to approve the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) enforcement actions that hold 11 Wall Street banks and other financial institutions accountable for senior executives, traders, and other employees’ widespread use of unauthorized communications methods — like encrypted messaging apps and private emails and texts — to avoid creating records and evade regulatory and bank oversight.[1] These cases shut down and bring transparency and public accountability to Wall Street’s pervasive and evasive bank practices that jeopardize market integrity and violate the law. The CFTC is requiring all defendants to admit wrongdoing,[2] pay historically high penalties for recordkeeping violations of the law (a combined $1.8 billion between CFTC and parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) cases), and fix internal policies and practices to ensure that both U.S. regulators and bank executives can prevent, detect, and correct unauthorized illegal communications.[3]
financefeeds.com
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee
“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
mondovisione.com
CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For September 28 Meeting
The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) today released the agenda for a public meeting that will be held on September 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC. At the meeting, the...
U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work.
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
protocol.com
The CFTC throws DAO liability into question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
kalkinemedia.com
BoE deputy governor calls for extending the financial regulations to cryptos
BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, during a conference in London, highlighted that the regulators need to consider extending standards and regulatory regimes to cryptos. He added that it needs to be done in a manner that doesn't hurt innovation and simultaneously reduces risks. The crypto markets are also under extreme...
mondovisione.com
Ontario Securities Commission Announces Education And Outreach Activities For World Investor Week And Investor Education Month
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced its suite of education and outreach activities to help people make informed financial decisions as part of October’s Investor Education Month. Investor Education Month is an initiative of the Canadian Securities Administrators the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and...
mondovisione.com
Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Supervisory Framework For Insurance Organizations That Are Overseen By The Board
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday finalized a supervisory framework for insurance organizations that are overseen by the Board. The final framework is substantially similar to the proposal made earlier this year. The supervisory framework applies supervisory guidance and resources based on a supervised insurance organization's risk. It also establishes...
mondovisione.com
UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Decision On Cessation Of 1- And 6-Month Synthetic Sterling LIBOR At End-March 2023
Publication of 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR will be required until end-March 2023, after which these settings will permanently cease. We previously required ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), the administrator of LIBOR, to continue publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and yen LIBOR settings for an additional year after end-2021, using a synthetic methodology. This was to help mitigate the risk of widespread disruption to legacy LIBOR contracts which had not transitioned by end-2021, when the sterling and yen LIBOR panels ended.
mondovisione.com
New Zealand Ministry Of Business, Innovation And Employment Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees to support the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime. The Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Act 2022 amends the...
mondovisione.com
EBA Publishes Guidelines On Transferability To Support The Resolvability Assessment For Transfer Strategies
The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its final Guidelines on transferability to support the resolvability assessment for transfer strategies. In particular, the guidelines on transferability provide guidance relating to (i) the definition of the transfer perimeter and (ii) the steps to operationalise the implementation of the transfer. The transferability Guidelines complement the resolvability Guidelines, which were published on 13 January 2022. Institutions and resolution authorities should comply with these Guidelines in full by 1 January 2024.
dailyhodl.com
FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down, Says Crypto Industry at Major Crossroads
Brett Harrison of FTX US has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as president at the crypto exchange. Breaking the news on Twitter, Harrison tells his 56,000 followers that he will be taking on a role as an advisor to FTX. Harrison says that as he...
mondovisione.com
ITRS Group Warns Firms Not To Delay In Implementing Plans To Meet EU Operational Resilience Requirements DORA
Two years since the European Commission first published its Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) in response to a spate of widespread system outages and cyber threats in the financial services sector, the final vote on it coming into full force is expected imminently. Over the last two years the Act...
mondovisione.com
London Stock Exchange Group Plc Purchase Of Own shares
LSEG announces it has purchased the following number of its voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each from Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange pursuant to instructions issued by LSEG on 05 August 2022 as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 05 August 2022.
