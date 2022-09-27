Read full article on original website
Opening Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Before The Market Risk Advisory Committee
Good morning. It is a pleasure to join you at today’s MRAC meeting. I would like to express my appreciation for Commissioner Johnson’s sponsorship of the MRAC and the hard work of Bruce Fekrat, the MRAC Designated Federal Officer. I would also like to thank the MRAC members for generously serving on the MRAC and sharing your experience and expertise with us on these important issues.
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight
I vote to approve the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) enforcement actions that hold 11 Wall Street banks and other financial institutions accountable for senior executives, traders, and other employees’ widespread use of unauthorized communications methods — like encrypted messaging apps and private emails and texts — to avoid creating records and evade regulatory and bank oversight.[1] These cases shut down and bring transparency and public accountability to Wall Street’s pervasive and evasive bank practices that jeopardize market integrity and violate the law. The CFTC is requiring all defendants to admit wrongdoing,[2] pay historically high penalties for recordkeeping violations of the law (a combined $1.8 billion between CFTC and parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) cases), and fix internal policies and practices to ensure that both U.S. regulators and bank executives can prevent, detect, and correct unauthorized illegal communications.[3]
CFTC Orders Designated Contract Market To Pay $6.5 Million For System Safeguard, Reporting, And False Statement Violations
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against CX Futures Exchange, L.P. (CX), a designated contract market headquartered in New York, N.Y., for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations relating to system safeguards, swap reporting, option reporting, and a giving a false statement to the CFTC.
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee
“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages
Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
Keynote Address By CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham At CordaCon 2022 - A Voice For The People: A Proposal For A New Office Of The Retail Advocate
Good afternoon to you all. Thank you to R3 for inviting me to speak at CordaCon in London. I am grateful to be in such a special place, although not one without sadness. I send my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and all those who honor the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Regarding CFTC Orders For $700 Million Penalty Against Bank-Affiliated Entities For Offline Communications
Today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission) issued a series of orders settling charges against swap dealers and affiliated futures commission merchants[1] (Bank-Affiliated Entities) for failing to maintain, preserve, and produce records in compliance with CFTC recordkeeping requirements and for failing to diligently supervise matters related to their businesses as CFTC registrants. These orders require market participants who failed to meet legal and compliance obligations under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations to pay over $700 million in civil monetary penalties collectively and to implement immediate and effective remediation measures to ensure appropriate recordkeeping and supervision.
UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Decision On Cessation Of 1- And 6-Month Synthetic Sterling LIBOR At End-March 2023
Publication of 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR will be required until end-March 2023, after which these settings will permanently cease. We previously required ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), the administrator of LIBOR, to continue publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and yen LIBOR settings for an additional year after end-2021, using a synthetic methodology. This was to help mitigate the risk of widespread disruption to legacy LIBOR contracts which had not transitioned by end-2021, when the sterling and yen LIBOR panels ended.
Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Supervisory Framework For Insurance Organizations That Are Overseen By The Board
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday finalized a supervisory framework for insurance organizations that are overseen by the Board. The final framework is substantially similar to the proposal made earlier this year. The supervisory framework applies supervisory guidance and resources based on a supervised insurance organization's risk. It also establishes...
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
FTSE Russell Announces The Results Of Its 2022 Annual Country Classification Review For Equities And Fixed Income
Mongolia will be reclassified as a Frontier market effective from September 2023. South Korea added to the Watch List for potential inclusion in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) India retained on the Watch List for potential inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) Ugandan government...
BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO Finalise Analysis Of Margining Practices During The March 2020 Market Turmoil
Global standard setters publish a report on margin practices, highlighting the need for further policy work. The report presents a data-driven analysis examining margin calls in March and April 2020 and the extent to which market participants were prepared to meet them. The report recommends further policy work in six...
Ontario Securities Commission Announces Education And Outreach Activities For World Investor Week And Investor Education Month
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced its suite of education and outreach activities to help people make informed financial decisions as part of October’s Investor Education Month. Investor Education Month is an initiative of the Canadian Securities Administrators the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and...
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Inaugural Review Of ‘Stepping-Stone’ Market Catalist Released
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has found Catalist Markets Limited complied with its market operator obligations since launching in mid-2021. The FMA today published findings from its inaugural annual review of how well Catalist is meeting its licensed market operator obligations, covering 21 June 2021 to 31 March 2022. The review noted Catalist had suitable governance arrangements, technological capability and processes and policies.
Biden’s cryptocurrency framework is a step in the right direction
The White House released its first comprehensive framework this month for the Responsible Development of Digital Assets following President Joe Biden’s March 9 executive order. The order called for regulators to assess the industry and develop recommendations to safeguard investors while simultaneously promoting innovation. While more work is needed, the framework is a step in the right direction as it shows the willingness of regulators to provide the industry with the much-needed regulatory clarity it seeks.
Market Risk Becomes Top Concern: KRM22 Risk Index
Market risk has become the top concern of senior capital market executives, surpassing cyber risk for the first time, the latest KRM22 Capital Markets Risk Sentiment Index (CMRSI) has found. The KRM22 CMRSI, compiled by management intelligence provider Acuiti, is a measure of how senior executives perceive a variety of...
ASIC Signs Consultation Agreement With Financial Markets Standards Board
ASIC has signed a Consultation Agreement (Agreement) with the Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) to promote global standards for fair and effective wholesale financial markets. The Agreement formalises ASIC’s active interest in the development of global industry standards. ASIC Chair Joseph Longo said, ‘ASIC welcomes the Agreement between ASIC...
EBA Publishes Guidelines On Transferability To Support The Resolvability Assessment For Transfer Strategies
The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published its final Guidelines on transferability to support the resolvability assessment for transfer strategies. In particular, the guidelines on transferability provide guidance relating to (i) the definition of the transfer perimeter and (ii) the steps to operationalise the implementation of the transfer. The transferability Guidelines complement the resolvability Guidelines, which were published on 13 January 2022. Institutions and resolution authorities should comply with these Guidelines in full by 1 January 2024.
