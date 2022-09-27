Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight

Publication of 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR will be required until end-March 2023, after which these settings will permanently cease. We previously required ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), the administrator of LIBOR, to continue publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and yen LIBOR settings for an additional year after end-2021, using a synthetic methodology. This was to help mitigate the risk of widespread disruption to legacy LIBOR contracts which had not transitioned by end-2021, when the sterling and yen LIBOR panels ended.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO