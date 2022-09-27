Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight

Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
mondovisione.com
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Regarding CFTC Orders For $700 Million Penalty Against Bank-Affiliated Entities For Offline Communications
Today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission) issued a series of orders settling charges against swap dealers and affiliated futures commission merchants[1] (Bank-Affiliated Entities) for failing to maintain, preserve, and produce records in compliance with CFTC recordkeeping requirements and for failing to diligently supervise matters related to their businesses as CFTC registrants. These orders require market participants who failed to meet legal and compliance obligations under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations to pay over $700 million in civil monetary penalties collectively and to implement immediate and effective remediation measures to ensure appropriate recordkeeping and supervision.
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
mondovisione.com
CFTC Orders Designated Contract Market To Pay $6.5 Million For System Safeguard, Reporting, And False Statement Violations
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against CX Futures Exchange, L.P. (CX), a designated contract market headquartered in New York, N.Y., for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations relating to system safeguards, swap reporting, option reporting, and a giving a false statement to the CFTC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mondovisione.com
CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For September 28 Meeting
The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) today released the agenda for a public meeting that will be held on September 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC. At the meeting, the...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
LAW・
tipranks.com
16 Banking Firms Settle SEC’s Probe of Banned Messaging for $1.1B
16 banks have agreed to pay penalties of more than $1.1 billion related to the SEC’s allegations that their employees broke record-keeping rules by using messaging applications like WhatsApp. A number of banking companies have agreed to pay penalties of $1.1 billion for allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
financefeeds.com
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee
“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
wealthbriefingasia.com
SEC Punishes Banks, Brokers Over Messaging Apps
The use or misuse of messaging apps such as WhatsApp raises questions about appropriate record-keeping by banks and other institutions. The SEC has punished more than a dozen institutions. US regulators have charged a raft of firms and brokerages for failing to control their employees’ use of messaging apps, underscoring...
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
protocol.com
The CFTC throws DAO liability into question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
mondovisione.com
UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces Decision On Cessation Of 1- And 6-Month Synthetic Sterling LIBOR At End-March 2023
Publication of 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR will be required until end-March 2023, after which these settings will permanently cease. We previously required ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), the administrator of LIBOR, to continue publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and yen LIBOR settings for an additional year after end-2021, using a synthetic methodology. This was to help mitigate the risk of widespread disruption to legacy LIBOR contracts which had not transitioned by end-2021, when the sterling and yen LIBOR panels ended.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation
The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
mondovisione.com
Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Supervisory Framework For Insurance Organizations That Are Overseen By The Board
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday finalized a supervisory framework for insurance organizations that are overseen by the Board. The final framework is substantially similar to the proposal made earlier this year. The supervisory framework applies supervisory guidance and resources based on a supervised insurance organization's risk. It also establishes...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
coingeek.com
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
Comments / 0