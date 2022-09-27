Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Regarding CFTC Orders For $700 Million Penalty Against Bank-Affiliated Entities For Offline Communications

I vote to approve the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) enforcement actions that hold 11 Wall Street banks and other financial institutions accountable for senior executives, traders, and other employees’ widespread use of unauthorized communications methods — like encrypted messaging apps and private emails and texts — to avoid creating records and evade regulatory and bank oversight.[1] These cases shut down and bring transparency and public accountability to Wall Street’s pervasive and evasive bank practices that jeopardize market integrity and violate the law. The CFTC is requiring all defendants to admit wrongdoing,[2] pay historically high penalties for recordkeeping violations of the law (a combined $1.8 billion between CFTC and parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) cases), and fix internal policies and practices to ensure that both U.S. regulators and bank executives can prevent, detect, and correct unauthorized illegal communications.[3]

