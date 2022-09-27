Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Regarding CFTC Orders For $700 Million Penalty Against Bank-Affiliated Entities For Offline Communications

Read full article on original website
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight
I vote to approve the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) enforcement actions that hold 11 Wall Street banks and other financial institutions accountable for senior executives, traders, and other employees’ widespread use of unauthorized communications methods — like encrypted messaging apps and private emails and texts — to avoid creating records and evade regulatory and bank oversight.[1] These cases shut down and bring transparency and public accountability to Wall Street’s pervasive and evasive bank practices that jeopardize market integrity and violate the law. The CFTC is requiring all defendants to admit wrongdoing,[2] pay historically high penalties for recordkeeping violations of the law (a combined $1.8 billion between CFTC and parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) cases), and fix internal policies and practices to ensure that both U.S. regulators and bank executives can prevent, detect, and correct unauthorized illegal communications.[3]
CFTC Orders Designated Contract Market To Pay $6.5 Million For System Safeguard, Reporting, And False Statement Violations
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against CX Futures Exchange, L.P. (CX), a designated contract market headquartered in New York, N.Y., for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations relating to system safeguards, swap reporting, option reporting, and a giving a false statement to the CFTC.
Keynote Address By CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham At CordaCon 2022 - A Voice For The People: A Proposal For A New Office Of The Retail Advocate
Good afternoon to you all. Thank you to R3 for inviting me to speak at CordaCon in London. I am grateful to be in such a special place, although not one without sadness. I send my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and all those who honor the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee
“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages
Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work.
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For September 28 Meeting
The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) today released the agenda for a public meeting that will be held on September 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC. At the meeting, the...
New Zealand Ministry Of Business, Innovation And Employment Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees to support the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime. The Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Act 2022 amends the...
Double Header: CFTC, SEC Hit Banks with Recordkeeping Fines Over Communication Methods
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued orders that would both file and settle charges against certain affiliates of 11 separate financial institutions. The charges alleged that the affiliates had failed to maintain, keep, or produce records that the Commission requires to be kept. Further, the affiliates purportedly did not adequately supervise matters related to their business with the financial institutions.
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
Barclays Agrees To A $361 Million Settlement To Resolve SEC Charges Relating To Over-Issuances Of Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) in connection with the unregistered offer and sale of an unprecedented amount of securities due to a failure to implement any internal control to track such transactions in real time. Both firms restated their year-end 2021 audited financial statements filed with the Commission as a result of the over-issuances and internal control failure. The firms agreed to pay a $200 million civil penalty and the SEC additionally ordered BBPLC to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of more than $161 million, which was deemed satisfied by an offer of rescission BBPLC made to investors in the unregistered offerings.
The CFTC throws DAO liability into question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
SEC Punishes Banks, Brokers Over Messaging Apps
The use or misuse of messaging apps such as WhatsApp raises questions about appropriate record-keeping by banks and other institutions. The SEC has punished more than a dozen institutions. US regulators have charged a raft of firms and brokerages for failing to control their employees’ use of messaging apps, underscoring...
ASIC Signs Consultation Agreement With Financial Markets Standards Board
ASIC has signed a Consultation Agreement (Agreement) with the Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) to promote global standards for fair and effective wholesale financial markets. The Agreement formalises ASIC’s active interest in the development of global industry standards. ASIC Chair Joseph Longo said, ‘ASIC welcomes the Agreement between ASIC...
SEC settles with Tether’s former auditor for $1.5M over unprofessional accounting
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Friedman LLP, a New York-based audit firm that previously worked with Tether and Bitfinex, accusing it of improper professional conduct. In its enforcement action, the regulator accused Friedman LLP of failing to meet the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s...
Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Supervisory Framework For Insurance Organizations That Are Overseen By The Board
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday finalized a supervisory framework for insurance organizations that are overseen by the Board. The final framework is substantially similar to the proposal made earlier this year. The supervisory framework applies supervisory guidance and resources based on a supervised insurance organization's risk. It also establishes...
