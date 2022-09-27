ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Regarding CFTC Orders For $700 Million Penalty Against Bank-Affiliated Entities For Offline Communications

mondovisione.com

Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Regarding Holding Wall Street Accountable - For Widespread Use Of Unauthorized Communications Platforms, Like Whatsapp And Signal, To Evade Regulatory Oversight

I vote to approve the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) enforcement actions that hold 11 Wall Street banks and other financial institutions accountable for senior executives, traders, and other employees’ widespread use of unauthorized communications methods — like encrypted messaging apps and private emails and texts — to avoid creating records and evade regulatory and bank oversight.[1] These cases shut down and bring transparency and public accountability to Wall Street’s pervasive and evasive bank practices that jeopardize market integrity and violate the law. The CFTC is requiring all defendants to admit wrongdoing,[2] pay historically high penalties for recordkeeping violations of the law (a combined $1.8 billion between CFTC and parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) cases), and fix internal policies and practices to ensure that both U.S. regulators and bank executives can prevent, detect, and correct unauthorized illegal communications.[3]
mondovisione.com

CFTC Orders Designated Contract Market To Pay $6.5 Million For System Safeguard, Reporting, And False Statement Violations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against CX Futures Exchange, L.P. (CX), a designated contract market headquartered in New York, N.Y., for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations relating to system safeguards, swap reporting, option reporting, and a giving a false statement to the CFTC.
mondovisione.com

Keynote Address By CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham At CordaCon 2022 - A Voice For The People: A Proposal For A New Office Of The Retail Advocate

Good afternoon to you all. Thank you to R3 for inviting me to speak at CordaCon in London. I am grateful to be in such a special place, although not one without sadness. I send my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and all those who honor the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
financefeeds.com

FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee

“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
BBC

Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages

Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
decrypt.co

CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price

Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
mondovisione.com

New Zealand Ministry Of Business, Innovation And Employment Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees to support the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime. The Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Act 2022 amends the...
lawstreetmedia.com

Double Header: CFTC, SEC Hit Banks with Recordkeeping Fines Over Communication Methods

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued orders that would both file and settle charges against certain affiliates of 11 separate financial institutions. The charges alleged that the affiliates had failed to maintain, keep, or produce records that the Commission requires to be kept. Further, the affiliates purportedly did not adequately supervise matters related to their business with the financial institutions.
mondovisione.com

Barclays Agrees To A $361 Million Settlement To Resolve SEC Charges Relating To Over-Issuances Of Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) in connection with the unregistered offer and sale of an unprecedented amount of securities due to a failure to implement any internal control to track such transactions in real time. Both firms restated their year-end 2021 audited financial statements filed with the Commission as a result of the over-issuances and internal control failure. The firms agreed to pay a $200 million civil penalty and the SEC additionally ordered BBPLC to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of more than $161 million, which was deemed satisfied by an offer of rescission BBPLC made to investors in the unregistered offerings.
protocol.com

The CFTC throws DAO liability into question

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
wealthbriefingasia.com

SEC Punishes Banks, Brokers Over Messaging Apps

The use or misuse of messaging apps such as WhatsApp raises questions about appropriate record-keeping by banks and other institutions. The SEC has punished more than a dozen institutions. US regulators have charged a raft of firms and brokerages for failing to control their employees’ use of messaging apps, underscoring...
mondovisione.com

ASIC Signs Consultation Agreement With Financial Markets Standards Board

ASIC has signed a Consultation Agreement (Agreement) with the Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) to promote global standards for fair and effective wholesale financial markets. The Agreement formalises ASIC’s active interest in the development of global industry standards. ASIC Chair Joseph Longo said, ‘ASIC welcomes the Agreement between ASIC...
coingeek.com

SEC settles with Tether’s former auditor for $1.5M over unprofessional accounting

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Friedman LLP, a New York-based audit firm that previously worked with Tether and Bitfinex, accusing it of improper professional conduct. In its enforcement action, the regulator accused Friedman LLP of failing to meet the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s...
mondovisione.com

Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Supervisory Framework For Insurance Organizations That Are Overseen By The Board

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday finalized a supervisory framework for insurance organizations that are overseen by the Board. The final framework is substantially similar to the proposal made earlier this year. The supervisory framework applies supervisory guidance and resources based on a supervised insurance organization's risk. It also establishes...
