ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Game footage of Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis against Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern

Last Friday, Richwood (Ohio) North Union led by Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis beat Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern 34-14 in their homecoming game. Davis had 2 total tackles and 4 carries for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns while only playing in the first half as the Wildcats were up 34-0 at halftime. Overall, Davis, a former wide receiver turned linebacker, flashed his high-end athleticism on both sides of the ball that the Boilermakers and linebackers coach David Elson liked about him when they offered him in the spring.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton conducting residential survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Springfield, OH
Society
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Springboro, OH
State
Minnesota State
City
Springfield, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Fremont, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
dayton.com

Documentary on redlining, inequality in Dayton and Springfield wins top honors

The documentary “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” by ThinkTV won in the Topical Feature category at the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Awards. “This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of...
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelical Lutheran#Install New Pastor
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wyso.org

"Trauma is their life," says Sunlight Village Executive Director, Robbie Brandon

Sunlight Village in West Dayton was founded with the mission to improve the mental health and well-being of local youth and young adults. Robbie Brandon is the founder and executive director. In this interview with WYSO, she says the organization uses a holistic approach, partnering with other local, state and federal agencies to address what can seem like insurmountable challenges to young people.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
tippnews.com

Sweet Spots in Miami County

Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

51st annual Pork Festival a success

EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side

The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy