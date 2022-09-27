Read full article on original website
Construction Begins on Another Bridge on I-20 in Midland/Odessa
Another phase of the decade-long project to switch bridges along I-20 has begun. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the intersection of I-20 and Cotton Flat began the transition on Monday. Yet another bridge will be removed and the interstate will be reconstructed to where I-20 will go over Cotton Flat...
These 2 Intersections In Odessa Have A New Traffic Light Which Other Intersections Need One?
How often do you drive the streets of West Texas, come up on a certain intersection, and think to yourself, 'this one could really use a light?' I say this to myself pretty much every day. Those of us who commute and drive all over the streets of Midland-Odessa regularly, are very familiar with the busiest, and even the most dangerous intersections.
Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Midland. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in a crash that [..]
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Midland County on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Business [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
New Mexico man killed in crash on SH 158
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Midland County. According to DPS, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Juvencio Juarez-Marquez, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was driving a truck east on SH 158. Another truck towing a trailer was...
Odessa Police looking for suspected vehicle thieves
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police detectives are hoping someone knows something about these two people, who are believed to be juveniles, caught on camera stealing a vehicle. On 9/11/2022 at around 10:30 pm, they stole a bright yellow, 2006 GMC Canyon. The vehicle was taken from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant...
City of Midland to host fall events throughout October
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
Dumpster diver ends up in garbage truck, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 47-year-old woman was injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early this morning in the 500 block of West 42nd Street when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage truck. The woman ended up trapped in that garbage truck for about two hours before she was found.
Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
Two arrested following “road rage” incident
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Monday after investigators said they were allegedly caught speeding in a fit of “road rage”. Shavondre Dancer-Carrasco, 22, has been charged with Reckless Driving. Edward Carrasco, 17, has been charged with Reckless Driving and Evading Arrest. According to court records, on September 26, an officer with the Odessa […]
Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity. Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building. According to the Presidio...
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
West Texas responds to rising gas prices
WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary. According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
