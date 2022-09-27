ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

foxwilmington.com

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
foxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.
RALEIGH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be...
WILMINGTON, NC

