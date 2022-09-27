ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher decides if he will retire or return in 2023

Rich Hill wants one more season, well, on the hill. Masslive.com reports the 42-year-old Boston Red Sox left-hander hopes to return for the 2023 MLB season. “I think that’s something that I want to discuss with (wife) Caitlin and (son) Brice and sit down and talk with them about what the plan is going to be and how we want to move forward,” Hill said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a full season is completely in the cards for moving forward. Minus a hiccup with the knee, a freak injury, I think the entire year, I would have been able to make all 32 starts or more. ... I would obviously love to come back here to Boston and play here. We love it here. I think Chaim (Bloom) and the front office is going to build a winner next year. It’s something that, if it works out, it works out. We’ll keep the options open on whether it’s going to be a full season or a half season.”
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Brewers#Boston Red Sox#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Blue Jays#Bombers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Anthony Rizzo
The Verge

Amazon says YES to putting the Yankees on cable

This Friday’s Yankees game against the Orioles will no longer be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, like 20 games before it: the game will also be airing on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) network, according to a tweet from the cable network. It’s a big change, and it’s something that Apple didn’t do last week, despite pleas from New York’s Attorney General.
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end

BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman must give Aaron Judge king’s ransom

Reports in the offseason claimed that Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213 million contract extension from the New York Yankees. For those who haven’t really been paying attention, that was an outstanding decision by Judge as he is having a career season in 2022. Judge currently is in...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy