Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say

STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Police 4th Home Invasion Arrest

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of 130 Oak Ave in Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT

