Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Register Citizen
Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say
STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street
Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
New Haven man indicted in carjacking charges connected to fraudulent social media transactions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was indicted on charges connected to multiple carjackings that happened during car purchases established on social media and Uber trips. A federal judge returned an indictment this week, charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as TJ, with carjacking, firearms, and conspiracy offenses.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
hamlethub.com
Milford Police 4th Home Invasion Arrest
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of 130 Oak Ave in Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
NBC Connecticut
Man Exposed Himself to Woman After Offering to Examine Her Feet: Norwalk Police
A man exposed himself to a woman at a pharmacy in Norwalk Monday after he said he was a medical student and asked to examine her feet, according to police. Investigators are looking for the man. Police said the woman immediately called for help and the man ran. They also...
Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother
A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl
A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
