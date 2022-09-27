ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Rapid Reaction: Max Duggan, TCU Embarrass Oklahoma 55-24

After a tough loss at home to Kansas State last week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables took responsibility for the loss but also said he trusted his process. “I've always beared the responsibility of failure and losing. It's no different. I'm responsible for a part of the team,” Venables said. “But also, trust in how you do what you do. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes you’re on the right side of it and sometimes you’re not. It certainly doesn’t take much to be on the wrong side of it.”
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks

Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
