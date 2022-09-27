After a tough loss at home to Kansas State last week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables took responsibility for the loss but also said he trusted his process. “I've always beared the responsibility of failure and losing. It's no different. I'm responsible for a part of the team,” Venables said. “But also, trust in how you do what you do. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes you’re on the right side of it and sometimes you’re not. It certainly doesn’t take much to be on the wrong side of it.”

NORMAN, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO