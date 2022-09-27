Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
DOH Among Nation’s Leaders in Health and Food Security Efforts
Part of national vision to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. OLYMPIA – Washington State Department of Health was recognized by the White House yesterday for the agency’s commitment to moving several plans forward for sustainable and equitable access to nutrition for all Washingtonians. The announcement was a part of President Biden’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The conference announced the administration’s comprehensive strategy to address the needs of millions of Americans struggling with food insecurity and nutrition-related illnesses.
wa.gov
New insurance coverage approved to help doctors who face criminal charges for providing legal abortions
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office has approved coverage requested by Physicians Insurance A Mutual of Seattle (Physicians) to reimburse its policyholders for legal fees and expenses incurred defending against a criminal action that comes from providing direct patient care, including performing abortions. Abortion is legal...
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the SR 506 bridge damage; also activates members of the National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Lewis County due to damage that occurred on September 22, 2022 to the State Route 506/108 bridge over I-5. The damage was caused when an over-height load struck the SR 506 overpass, requiring replacement of one span of the structure. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $1 million.
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wa.gov
Public invited to Oct. 20 coastal steelhead virtual town hall
OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fishery managers are hosting a suite of virtual public town hall meetings this fall. These virtual town halls will inform pre-season efforts to design 2022-2023 coastal steelhead fisheries that meet management objectives and provide necessary protection for declining wild steelhead populations.
wa.gov
Drivers, carmakers, and states are leaving fossil fuels in the rearview mirror. Is Washington ready to drive electric?
Transportation is the biggest contributor of carbon emissions in Washington state, and the biggest opportunity to make a difference. The threat of climate change is clear, and Washington state is leading by example to respond. Washington state will match California's requirement that cars with model years of 2035 or later...
wa.gov
WDFW approves three days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Sept. 28
OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed today the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis from Sept. 28-30. “After taking a short pause to allow for more marine toxin testing, we’re happy to report that razor clams on these beaches are safe to eat and pleased to get digging started,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all future planned openings.”
Comments / 0