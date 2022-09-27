Part of national vision to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. OLYMPIA – Washington State Department of Health was recognized by the White House yesterday for the agency’s commitment to moving several plans forward for sustainable and equitable access to nutrition for all Washingtonians. The announcement was a part of President Biden’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The conference announced the administration’s comprehensive strategy to address the needs of millions of Americans struggling with food insecurity and nutrition-related illnesses.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO