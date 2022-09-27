Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
elearningindustry.com
Leadership Blueprint: Evolving From Manager To Leader
Leadership has transformed over the last couple of years and will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally to their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on key elements of leadership that you, as a Learning & Development (L&D) leader, can adopt and adapt to your organizational contexts. The series focuses on key leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and focusing on the future, among others. This article focuses on how you can effectively transition from the role of a manager to the role of a leader across six role evolutions.
moderncampground.com
Kampgrounds of America Hires New Director of IT Operations
Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has named Brian Elsmore as its new director of information technology (IT) operations. Elsmore will set the vision for the network administration team and the systems that support KOA’s corporate operations and properties, the company said in a press release. “Brian’s work will be...
itsecuritywire.com
1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
3 Ways to Foster Trust and Communication During a Global MA
Knowing how to navigate your teams through the complexities of this business venture can increase your chances of having a successful merger. Here are three suggestions for a successful transition.
David L. Richter Joins Atwell as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC – a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm – as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly-created role, Richter will work with Atwell’s senior management team to drive the strategic growth of the firm by leading the firm’s merger and acquisition efforts and strategic planning across all market sectors, regions, and offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005173/en/ David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
SP Industries Appoints Kevin Sutherby as New President
WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- SP Industries, Inc (SP), a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Kevin Sutherby as its new President. Mr Sutherby is a seasoned executive with 15+ years’ experience leading global manufacturing companies, including senior leadership positions at Danaher and Fortive, and most recently as Senior Vice President at Lean Focus LLC, a consulting firm that assists clients in developing and implementing lean solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005598/en/ Kevin Sutherby, President, SP Industries, Inc. For a high-resolution image please contact davidr@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
