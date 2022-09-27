Stamping Out Deed Fraud with a New Free Service for Notaries!

The Records Department has an improved email alert service available to notaries public to help them determine if their signature and notary stamp were used fraudulently on a document recorded in our office.

This is another tool to combat deed fraud and protect the transfer of generational wealth. And it also helps protect your notary commission!

Our email alert system Deed Fraud Guard has been expanded to inform notaries if their name appears as a notary in a document recorded in our office. Notaries will be able to view the electronic document to determine if a fraudster forged their signature and stamp on a fraudulent deed.

We encourage notaries to sign up on the Fraud Guard website for this free email alert service. If a notary learns their name and stamp have been forged, they can now record a Notary Affidavit at no cost against the property stating that they did not notarize the deed.

Details about how to record a Notary Affidavit can be found in a new Records Department regulation. Read the full regulation HERE.

Act today to protect your notary commission from deed fraud!