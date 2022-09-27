ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Hurricane Ian#Hurricaneian#Cspan
AOL Corp

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska charged with violating U.S. sanctions

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has been indicted by a federal grand jury in New York for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions imposed against members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, authorities said Thursday. Deripaska, a longtime associate of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is accused of using...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ukraine calls emergency meeting of security, defence chiefs

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold an emergency meeting with top security, political and defence officials on Friday, following the Kremlin's announcement of plans by Russia to annex four Ukrainian regions. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign documents on Friday proclaiming...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Putin swipes at US in hostile speech amid annexation of Ukraine, says it set 'precedent' for nuclear warfare

Russian President Vladimir Putin came out swinging at the U.S. on Friday in an aggressive speech as he announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. In a message that was already expected to be hostile, Putin further escalated threats against Ukraine and the West by saying the U.S. set a "precedent" of nuclear warfare by hitting Japan with atomic bombs during World War II.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy