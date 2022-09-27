Read full article on original website
Related
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
AOL Corp
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
AOL Corp
U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Oath Keepers trial: A 1800s-inspired defense meets most significant Jan. 6 prosecution yet
Stewart Rhodes and others from the Oath Keepers, the armed paramilitary organization he founded, begin their trial this week in one of the most high-profile prosecutions to emerge from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The stakes are high for the federal government, which seeks to make the case not...
LAW・
AOL Corp
Number of inmates in solitary confinement climbs despite executive order from Biden
Four months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order to overhaul the criminal justice system, promising his administration would ensure federal prisoners are in "safe and humane" confinement and "free from prolonged segregation," the total number of inmates being held in so-called restrictive housing has been climbing, recent data shows.
AOL Corp
NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
AOL Corp
Biden fires back at Putin: US, allies 'not going to be intimidated' by threats
President Biden took verbal shots at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during remarks at the White House. Biden was speaking at a press conference updating the U.S. public on efforts to respond to Hurricane Ian's damage to Florida and South Carolina. At the end of his remarks, he shifted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska charged with violating U.S. sanctions
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has been indicted by a federal grand jury in New York for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions imposed against members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, authorities said Thursday. Deripaska, a longtime associate of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is accused of using...
AOL Corp
Ukraine calls emergency meeting of security, defence chiefs
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold an emergency meeting with top security, political and defence officials on Friday, following the Kremlin's announcement of plans by Russia to annex four Ukrainian regions. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign documents on Friday proclaiming...
AOL Corp
Putin swipes at US in hostile speech amid annexation of Ukraine, says it set 'precedent' for nuclear warfare
Russian President Vladimir Putin came out swinging at the U.S. on Friday in an aggressive speech as he announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. In a message that was already expected to be hostile, Putin further escalated threats against Ukraine and the West by saying the U.S. set a "precedent" of nuclear warfare by hitting Japan with atomic bombs during World War II.
Comments / 0