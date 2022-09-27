ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Gamecock

University cancels Friday's classes in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

All classes are canceled Friday, Sept. 30, in anticipation of Hurricane Ian hitting the Midlands, the university announced today. The university will close Friday, but food services, housing, health services and virtual academic support services will continue throughout the closure, according to a statement from the university. Essential employees are...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands. In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses. "If it's a heavy storm the...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Gov. McMaster, local leaders to provide updates on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local emergency management officials will provide updates on Hurricane Ian and the storm’s possible impacts on South Carolina during Wednesday afternoon briefings. Tri-county leaders will share the latest projections for Hurricane Ian and how residents can prepare for potential impacts during a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian

NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
sc.edu

Weather related announcements and updates

Check this page for the latest information during weather events. Due to anticipated inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian, all classes scheduled for the Columbia campus for Friday, Sept. 30 are canceled, including all in-person and virtual classes. As a state agency, the university follows the delay and closing determinations of Richland County government.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

West Columbia industrial building leased out

WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

