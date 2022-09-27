Read full article on original website
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. Congaree National Park has announced an early closing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29....
USC Gamecock
University cancels Friday's classes in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
All classes are canceled Friday, Sept. 30, in anticipation of Hurricane Ian hitting the Midlands, the university announced today. The university will close Friday, but food services, housing, health services and virtual academic support services will continue throughout the closure, according to a statement from the university. Essential employees are...
Strong winds, heavy rainfall expected in Aiken area from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Even though the powerful tropical cyclone was expected to lose some steam as it headed toward South Carolina, Aiken and the surrounding area still were bracing for strong winds and heavy rains based on Ian’s projected path.
Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands. In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses. "If it's a heavy storm the...
WLTX.com
City of Columbia complies list of flood prone streets to avoid in the coming days
Portions of the city of Columbia are prone to flooding during heavy rains. These are the intersections to avoid.
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday...
Orangeburg County emergency services braces for heavy rain, flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County's Office of Emergency Services is preparing for the effects or Hurricane Ian in South Carolina. “Currently, at the moment, we are working on our contingency plans if we get impacted by an event or by a storm," said Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley.
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
Aiken County getting ready for possible rain, gusting winds from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, preparations were underway locally for any impact the storm might have following its expected landfall in Florida. Weather forecasts were calling for gusting winds and heavy rainfall in Aiken County and the surrounding area later this week. “Obviously,...
counton2.com
Gov. McMaster, local leaders to provide updates on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local emergency management officials will provide updates on Hurricane Ian and the storm’s possible impacts on South Carolina during Wednesday afternoon briefings. Tri-county leaders will share the latest projections for Hurricane Ian and how residents can prepare for potential impacts during a...
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
sc.edu
Weather related announcements and updates
Check this page for the latest information during weather events. Due to anticipated inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian, all classes scheduled for the Columbia campus for Friday, Sept. 30 are canceled, including all in-person and virtual classes. As a state agency, the university follows the delay and closing determinations of Richland County government.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
Columbia man describes "frantic" trip through FL airport amid Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is creating travel chaos for those looking to get out of the Sunshine State. On Wednesday alone, FlightAware, a tracking service, said more than 900 flights were cancelled in Florida. Among those making the trip was Robert Reese, a Lower Richland native. He left...
