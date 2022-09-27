ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

REM Sleep May Exist to Heat Your Brain Up From The Inside

Even if the content of your dreams isn't hot or steamy, slipping into rapid eye movement (REM) sleep might still warm you up from the inside, according to a new review. In nature, warm-blooded creatures with lower body temperatures tend to have longer periods of REM sleep; while those with higher body temperatures, like birds, experience less REM sleep overall.
MedicalXpress

A good night's sleep is a tonic to remember

Scientists are probing what happens in the brain as people slumber and how they can enjoy the restorative effects of better deep sleep. Everyone suffers restless nights from time to time. Chewing over failures or worries at the end of the day undermines rest, especially deep sleep. "A ruffled mind makes a restless pillow," wrote author Charlotte Brontë.
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
Daily Mail

Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement

Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
msn.com

What is the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep method?

Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can result in myriad mental and physical issues. The effects of a poor night’s sleep can leave you feeling fatigued, irritable, and less patient throughout the day. You could also feel more sluggish and slow-thinking. But not getting good sleep regularly can have...
Medical News Today

What to know about nose breathing vs. mouth breathing

Some people breathe through the mouth, but research shows that breathing through the nose generally offers more health benefits. This article discusses how humans breathe and the differences in nose breathing versus mouth breathing. It also answers some common questions about the two breathing methods. How does a person breathe?
Medical News Today

Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk

Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
Medical News Today

Does melatonin help with anxiety?

Melatonin can play an important role in treating sleep issues, which can exacerbate anxiety. However, there is limited research to assess melatonin’s effectiveness in treating anxiety. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythms, which cause feelings of wakefulness and sleep. Production of melatonin takes place in the...
