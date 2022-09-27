ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Leagues#Yale University#The Ivy#Linus College#Ladue Public Schools
Milford LIVE News

Private schools go into overdrive with open houses

Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

GWU law professor says students ask him if they can speak freely in class

A law professor at George Washington University says multiple students have come to visit him in his office to ask if they can espouse conservative or libertarian beliefs openly in classes. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., wrote last month that as the new...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
bestcolleges.com

Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students

A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
EDUCATION
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back

Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonkhe.com

No child goes hungry on campus

A few years ago, when I was running widening participation at a university, my budget was unexpectedly reduced in the first term of the academic year. I had to find significant savings but had already enrolled lots of pupils onto the programmes we ran. Determined to deliver our promise to...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy