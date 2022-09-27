ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local Schools Receive Annual Blue Ribbon Award

The United States Department of Education (DOE) has named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. In Texas, a total of 31 school campuses have been named, seven of which are in North Texas. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared on the National Blue Ribbon website that schools were chosen...
DALLAS, TX
Desoto, TX
Texas State
Texas Government
Desoto, TX
Desoto, TX
Texas Education
dallasexpress.com

Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate

Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Council Honors Former Mayor, Assistant City Manager by Renaming Building￼

The Garland City Council is renaming one of its major facilities to honor Ron Jones, a three-term Mayor and prior to that, a leader of City staff for nearly three decades. The Ronald E. Jones Municipal Building at 800 Main St. is home to the City’s permitting processes, its planners, engineers, transportation officials and others who are at the heart of Garland’s day-to-day operations. Prior to Council’s unanimous resolution at its Sept. 20 meeting, the facility was the Main Street Municipal Building.
GARLAND, TX
advocatemag.com

Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?

NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate

The Fort Worth City Council passed a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday that includes a property tax cut. The 2023 budget, an increase of $10 over 2022, passed by a vote of 7-2, will reduce property taxes from $.73 per $100 of property tax valuation to $.71. The drop isn't expected to save property owners any money, however, since property values remain high in the city.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash

Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan

Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues

Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills

The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
TEXAS STATE

