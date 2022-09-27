Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
dallasexpress.com
Local Schools Receive Annual Blue Ribbon Award
The United States Department of Education (DOE) has named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. In Texas, a total of 31 school campuses have been named, seven of which are in North Texas. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared on the National Blue Ribbon website that schools were chosen...
'This is a witch hunt': Grapevine-Colleyville school board members' latest feud played out in public
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents shouted strong words and emotions ran high between school board trustees during Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting. "I call you a hypocrite,” one parent shouted toward the school board president moments before police officers escorted her out of the room. “Our board...
fortworthreport.org
Lockheed Martin opened opportunities for her. Now, she could be face of future workforce.
Growing up, Mia Flores wanted to look up to someone. She had her parents, of course. But what she wanted was someone who blazed her own path through education and ultimately built a career. Now, at 21, Flores is set to become the example she always wanted. Flores soon will...
dallasexpress.com
Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate
Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
texasmetronews.com
Council Honors Former Mayor, Assistant City Manager by Renaming Building￼
The Garland City Council is renaming one of its major facilities to honor Ron Jones, a three-term Mayor and prior to that, a leader of City staff for nearly three decades. The Ronald E. Jones Municipal Building at 800 Main St. is home to the City’s permitting processes, its planners, engineers, transportation officials and others who are at the heart of Garland’s day-to-day operations. Prior to Council’s unanimous resolution at its Sept. 20 meeting, the facility was the Main Street Municipal Building.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
City Staff Calls Shoreline Apartments ‘a Win’ for Housing, Lochwood Residents Say They’ll Continue Fight
“We don’t talk about project financing” was the drumbeat of often-heated discussions during a nine-month-long zoning process, but the topic of a 75-year tax exemption is now on the table as The Standard Shoreline proposal is slated for a Dallas City Council vote next month. The City Plan...
advocatemag.com
Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
Dallas Observer
City and Dallas Police Plan to Protest Alcohol Licenses of Businesses Causing 'Public Safety Issues'
In a July memo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the City Attorney’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to start challenging alcohol licenses of businesses “that have acted irresponsibly and created public safety issues” in Dallas’ nightlife scene. "Several violent incidents in our city's vibrant and...
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate
The Fort Worth City Council passed a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday that includes a property tax cut. The 2023 budget, an increase of $10 over 2022, passed by a vote of 7-2, will reduce property taxes from $.73 per $100 of property tax valuation to $.71. The drop isn't expected to save property owners any money, however, since property values remain high in the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash
Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan
Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues
Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
Dallas County Judge Jenkins, Gov. Abbott Continue Antagonistic Relationship
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said over the weekend that he has not spoken to Gov. Greg Abbott since the early days of COVID-19, and he said that lack of communication negatively impacted the county’s residents during the pandemic. Jenkins, who has endorsed Abbott’s Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, made...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
fortworthreport.org
Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills
The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
