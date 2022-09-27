Read full article on original website
Related
visitkc.com
Edge of Hell Haunted House
Related Organization: The Edge of Hell Haunted House. Description: The 48th Halloween season tradition of visiting the Edge of Hell the oldest continually operated commercial haunted attraction in the U.S. The depths of hell wind through caves, a snake pit, crypts, over a swinging bridge and more in this multi-story mega haunt. This haunted house features phobias and a five-story fright from heaven to hell plus the snakes, rats, and the devil himself in your path through purgatory and through the hounds of hell.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
plattecountylandmark.com
Culinary-based library open in Platte County
The new culinary-inspired Green Hills Library Center is now open to the public and will soon be offering culinary literacy programs. The branch is located at 8581 N. Green Hills Rd. in Kansas City, just a mile and a half east of the former Boardwalk Branch. This library features a soon-to-open coffee shop, demonstration kitchen, drive-up window, even two full-size kitchens for use by any start-up food-based businesses, and a community programming room with seating for 240 people.
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler
Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KMBC.com
489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight!. With clear skies tonight over Kansas City, it's possible to see up to 35,000 birds per km. Keep your eyes and ears open today and tonight, and you might spot the migration in progress. These forecasts...
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northeastnews.net
Remembering The Bales Family
Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
Delegates from African countries visit KCK, offer apologies for role in slavery
African delegates visited Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday to offer an apology for the role some African chiefs and tribal leaders played in slavery.
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “With its rich history of celebrating Veterans Day dating back to the holiday’s roots,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
daystech.org
Union Station adds new option for ‘Spooky Season’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the primary digital actuality expertise of its variety within the U.S., and you will discover it at Kansas City’s Union Station. The landmark is now residence to a VR machine. It got here from an organization within the United Kingdom. Union Station...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
kansascitymag.com
How a striking building in the Jazz District was gutted to become a cultural destination
For forty years, the low-slung but striking Vine Street stone buildings on the periphery of Kansas City’s historic Jazz District have sat vacant, boarded up, surrounded by a chain-link fence and splattered with graffiti. They stood as a constant reminder of what was once a bustling neighborhood. Five years...
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
kcur.org
Zero KC is the Kansas City metro's plan to end homelessness in five years
Under Zero KC the work of ending homelessness in the Kansas City region would see the city working with care organizations that offer support services to homeless people. These organizations are often working in silos. But according to Councilwoman Raina Parks-Shaw, who chairs the city's Houseless Task Force, under the Zero KC plan those groups would join with the city and each other to "work together in lockstep unison to accomplish the strategic plan."
Baba's Pantry in Kansas City named top 10 best new restaurant in America
If you walk into Baba’s Pantry on 63rd Street in Kansas City, chances are you will find a line after Bon Appetit named one of the top ten best new restaurants in America this year.
Comments / 0