Liberty, MO

visitkc.com

Edge of Hell Haunted House

Related Organization: The Edge of Hell Haunted House. Description: The 48th Halloween season tradition of visiting the Edge of Hell the oldest continually operated commercial haunted attraction in the U.S. The depths of hell wind through caves, a snake pit, crypts, over a swinging bridge and more in this multi-story mega haunt. This haunted house features phobias and a five-story fright from heaven to hell plus the snakes, rats, and the devil himself in your path through purgatory and through the hounds of hell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Culinary-based library open in Platte County

The new culinary-inspired Green Hills Library Center is now open to the public and will soon be offering culinary literacy programs. The branch is located at 8581 N. Green Hills Rd. in Kansas City, just a mile and a half east of the former Boardwalk Branch. This library features a soon-to-open coffee shop, demonstration kitchen, drive-up window, even two full-size kitchens for use by any start-up food-based businesses, and a community programming room with seating for 240 people.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
City
Wentzville, MO
City
Liberty, MO
kttn.com

Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight!. With clear skies tonight over Kansas City, it's possible to see up to 35,000 birds per km. Keep your eyes and ears open today and tonight, and you might spot the migration in progress. These forecasts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Remembering The Bales Family

Northeast neighbors during life may also end up being neighbors during their eternal rest. In the next plot north of the Burge family (from our Sept. 14 issue) lie 12 members of the Bales family, for which Bales Avenue is named. Early settler Walter Bales (1808-1887) arrived from Tennessee in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
daystech.org

Union Station adds new option for ‘Spooky Season’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the primary digital actuality expertise of its variety within the U.S., and you will discover it at Kansas City’s Union Station. The landmark is now residence to a VR machine. It got here from an organization within the United Kingdom. Union Station...
KANSAS CITY, MO
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Zero KC is the Kansas City metro's plan to end homelessness in five years

Under Zero KC the work of ending homelessness in the Kansas City region would see the city working with care organizations that offer support services to homeless people. These organizations are often working in silos. But according to Councilwoman Raina Parks-Shaw, who chairs the city's Houseless Task Force, under the Zero KC plan those groups would join with the city and each other to "work together in lockstep unison to accomplish the strategic plan."
KANSAS CITY, MO

