Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals
Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC football battles Harlan County in Coal Bowl Friday
The 4-2 overall LCC football Cougars will continue with week 2 of class 4A district 8 play at home this Friday in the annual Coal Bowl against the 3-3 Harlan County Black Bears. We’ll bring you the Coal Bowl game live here on the Bulldog with pregame at 7:00pm and...
Chester County Independent
Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0
With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
Yorktown's Jalen Thomas wins third East Central Indiana football Player of the Week
MUNCIE, Ind. — Whether it's running for touchdowns or winning Player of the Week, Jalen Thomas just can't stop. The Yorktown junior running back won his third East Central Indiana football weekly honor after another dominating performance on the field and in the polls. He was already the area's first repeat winner after tremendous outings in Week 1 and Week 4.
RELATED PEOPLE
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville unanimous No. 1
The Pikeville Panthers solidified their choice as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville cruised past highly touted Lexington Christian for a third straight win, routing the Eagles, 60-21. The Panthers are followed by Johnson Central (3-2) at...
WSLS
Floyd Co. defends their home turf, defeats Carroll Co.
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County has been flying under the radar, but at some point, Coach Winfred Beal’s team is going to collide with Three Rivers’ best. On Thursday night, Floyd Co. hosted Carroll Co. ahead of the storm. In the first quarter, Rylan Swortzel connected...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers try to erase memory of third straight loss by winning on road against Fort Campbell
MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
NBC 29 News
Louisa’s Landon Wilson honored as Falcon Club Player of the Week
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School Football team is undefeated this season with a 5-0 record. The team has been led by their senior quarterback, Landon Wilson. Wilson’s big performance last Friday earned him the honor of being this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week,...
Comments / 0