Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Park Record
Passing key in Miners’ sweep of Murray
Park City volleyball coach Matt Carlson offered a couple of “Moneyball” references following the Miners’ sweep of Murray at home on Tuesday. “It’s hard not to be romantic about volleyball,” Carlson said. “It’s so infuriating seeing when it doesn’t work. And when it does work, it’s even that much more rewarding because you go through the hard times in the dark forest. So, it’s good to come out of the end of that to see it clicking. And I know there are times where we won’t click as much, but tonight, we’re going to enjoy it.”
Park Record
Miners honor seniors, who set bar for program
The seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team had their night under the lights at Dozier Field on Monday. The stands were packed, the seniors had their pregame ceremony and they had a big game to play against East. The game didn’t go their way – the Miners lost 2-0 after two East goals in the second half – but a night like Monday’s and a season like this one has meant a lot for Park City’s seniors.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
SP+ Predicts Rivalry Between No. 19 BYU and Utah State
The Cougars are heavily favored against in-state rivals Utah State
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
utahutes.com
How Flashing the U Began
Bill noted that they wouldn’t be able to make it to all of Utah’s meets, so Bircumshaw came up with something to fill in the gap. He didn’t feel comfortable pointing to his eyes and heart like her parents would do for Melissa. However, he created a great alternative. He came up with the idea of pointing up his index fingers and bringing his thumbs together, making the shape U. He did to it to let Melissa know “I’m supporting you.” She reciprocated the hand signal back to him.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Park Record
Documentary shows how small-town Davids can take down corporate Goliaths
Conor Hagen’s documentary “High Country” is a David and Goliath story that takes place in Crested Butte, Colorado, one of Park City’s mountain resort brethren. The film, which Park City Film will screen for free on Monday, Oct. 3, at Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, is about the determination of residents from a small mining town that fell onto hard times before rising again as a winter-sports mecca, said longtime Parkite Myles Rademan, who used to live in Crested Butte and served as the town’s city planner.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Poll: How worried are Utahns about the Great Salt Lake?
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows that more people in Utah care about the Great Salt Lake — and they are also willing to throw more resources at it.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
meetingstoday.com
Salt Lake City Introduces New Developments and a Brewery Pass Experience
Taking a surface-level look at what Salt Lake City has to offer, it seems comparable to other major meetings and events destinations, with convenient access to an international airport that is a major hub, high-end hotels and a nearly 700,000-square-foot convention center. A closer look at Salt Lake City shows...
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Park Record
Tom Clyde: Something’s just not right
I was at a hardware store in Heber the other day, and was shocked to see Christmas decorations on the shelves. Christmas ornaments out in September. What happened to Halloween? That seems to be rushing the season a bit. OK, a lot. It’s also a reminder that it is later in the season than it seems. Fall is a solid month late. The colors are coming on, but slowly. I did a bike ride in Deer Valley the other day and the colors are beautiful there (would Deer Valley tolerate anything less?). Elsewhere they are coming on, but so slowly. Most years, the first of October is about the peak. At my house, the aspen trees haven’t changed at all. Even the un-irrigated lawn is a lush deep green.
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
These are the best — and worst — U.S. cities for country music
What are the best cities for country music in the U.S.? Nashville is the best city for country music fans. New York and Salt Lake City are good cities for country music fans. Which cities in the U.S. have the most country music concerts?
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
