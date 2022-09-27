Read full article on original website
Related
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Morning Of Mayhem In Charles County Ends With Serial Robber In Custody, Sheriff Says
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
staffordsheriff.com
50 Ways to Leave an Accident Scene
Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father
A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff
LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WAVY News 10
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man murdered his 82-year-old father whom officers found unconscious at the bottom of a flight of basement stairs Tuesday. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department said Talat Hassanein died in the home where they found him in the 5500 block of Justis Place. That’s in the Alexandria area of the county.
FBI Seeking “Red Hat Guy” Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI’s Baltimore office is seeking information regarding the “Red Hat Guy“, wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place on September 16 at the Truist Bank branch in downtown Silver Spring. According to the FBI, on September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
fox5dc.com
Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
Comments / 0