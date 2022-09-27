ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Stafford County, VA
Stafford County, VA
staffordsheriff.com

50 Ways to Leave an Accident Scene

Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father

A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
wsvaonline.com

Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff

LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o'clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
LURAY, VA
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
WAVY News 10

Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man murdered his 82-year-old father whom officers found unconscious at the bottom of a flight of basement stairs Tuesday. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department said Talat Hassanein died in the home where they found him in the 5500 block of Justis Place. That's in the Alexandria area of the county.
Source of the Spring

FBI Seeking "Red Hat Guy" Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI's Baltimore office is seeking information regarding the "Red Hat Guy", wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place on September 16 at the Truist Bank branch in downtown Silver Spring. According to the FBI, on September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an...
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC

