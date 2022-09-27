Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
JCHC Awarded Grant, Waiting on Notification of Others
The Johnson County Healthcare Center has applied for a number of grants to help fund their current capital construction project, and CEO Luke Senden said they probably won’t hear if they have been successful until November. He said there have been “tons of applicants” on those grants.
cowboystatedaily.com
No Litter Boxes: Gillette School Board Disclaims ‘Furry’ Policy For Kids Who Identify As Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long-debunked internet rumor was squelched again Tuesday when the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees buried the notion it’s placed litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate students who identify as animals. After hearing from parents concerned about...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following the official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
WY Regional EMS Partnership May Succeed Where Other Ambulance Services Businesses Have Had Difficulty
In less than 2 months, Sheridan and Campbell Counties will have a new ambulance service and will sometimes help each other out. Earlier this month, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health announced a partnership called Wyoming Regional EMS, to provide ambulance services within the 2 counties. Most of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Stolen Polaris recovered on Collins Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A previously-reported stolen 2019 Polaris RZR, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly located in eastern Gillette yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The RZR was recovered on Collins Road by a Sheriff’s deputy heading in to begin his shift around 5:30 p.m....
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime
A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
Sheridan Media
Michael Standish
A private family interment for Michael Standish, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away September 24th at his home in Buffalo, will be held by his family at a later date. Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming at 700 Veterans Lane in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Volunteers at Banner Wyoming Medical Center honored with Wyoming Hospital Association award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Hospital Association has selected the volunteer program at Banner Wyoming Medical Center as the “Outstanding Volunteer Program of the Year,” Banner Health said in a press release Monday. “It is without a doubt that I say that we couldn’t do what we...
Sheridan Media
Burglary Suspects Apprehended Southeast Of Sheridan
Two people suspected in being involved in a number of jobsite burglaries are in custody, after they were caught trying to hide from law enforcement. According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30pm Wednesday (September 28th), a citizen spotted a suspect vehicle, and attempted to make contact with the 2 people inside, but the driver sped off.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#1 Vote on Two Resolutions in Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #1 held a special meeting on Wednesday September 28. The board discussed the fact that the activities directors were asking for more down time. The board also discussed possibly compensating them a little more for the time they are working, as Superintendent Pete Kilbride said there are a lot of activities in the schools that the activities directors attend. There will be more discussion on the topic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheridan Media
Group Upset With Chamber Parade Float Decision
A local political organization is concerned over a decision made by the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce to deny their float entry in this year’s Johnson County Fair and Rodeo Parade. Laura DeMatteis, representing the Republican Women Freedom Alliance, spoke to the Buffalo City Council during their last meeting to...
Sheridan Media
Shelter suggest practicing the 3-3-3 rule when adopting new family member
Over the past nine months the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has taken care of 886 animals of many species and breeds. Currently, the shelter is a temporary home to 171 animals. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program , Executive Director AJ Evans reported the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter canine and feline housing is full. Many residents with turn-ins (the term used for animals that have to be surrendered) have had to be placed on a waiting list until kennels begin to open.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Participation in Investment Pool
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved participation in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (Wyoming CLASS) authorizing the county treasurer to invest county funds in the brokerage house. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the resolution amends the designated depositories to add Wyoming Class. According to wyomingclass.com, the...
Sheridan Media
Suspicious Circumstances on Wyoming Avenue
On September 21, 2022, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a man. carrying an ax while cutting through several front yards on Wyoming Avenue. Footage of. the man was captured on a privately owned surveillance camera. These circumstances understandably caused some alarm in the neighborhood. Officers made contact...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Ratifies Amendment on Wolf Creek Road Project
An amendment to the contract with WWC Engineering for the Wolf Creek Road Restoration Project has been ratified by the Sheridan County Commission. According to the document, Contract Amendment #5, WWC Engineering will perform project manual revisions at $9,500; an engineer’s construction cost estimate update at $1,200; and bidding assistance for $4,750 for a total amendment amount of $15,450.
Sheridan Media
Northern WY Community College District Trying To Increase Community Engagement
With enrollment numbers increasing, and financial projection numbers in the black, the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board Of Trustees is trying to get Sheridan College more involved in the community. Recently, the board gave President Dr. Walter Tribley a 5-year contract instead of the regular 3-year rolling contract. In...
Sheridan Media
10th Annual Women’s Antelope Hunt October 6-9
The Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF) will hold its 10th Annual Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt set for October 6–9 at the Ranch at Ucross, Clearmont, Wyoming. There will be 46 women hunters from 12 states attending the sold out hunting experience this year, including 16 first-time hunters. The...
Sheridan Media
A new scam has been reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Devereaux Johnson informed listeners they may receive a call from an individual informing them they have been hacked through an app store and show a fraudulent charge on their account. This is a scam. But...
Comments / 1