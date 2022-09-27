Over the past nine months the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has taken care of 886 animals of many species and breeds. Currently, the shelter is a temporary home to 171 animals. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program , Executive Director AJ Evans reported the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter canine and feline housing is full. Many residents with turn-ins (the term used for animals that have to be surrendered) have had to be placed on a waiting list until kennels begin to open.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO