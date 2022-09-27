Read full article on original website
Park Record
Documentary shows how small-town Davids can take down corporate Goliaths
Conor Hagen’s documentary “High Country” is a David and Goliath story that takes place in Crested Butte, Colorado, one of Park City’s mountain resort brethren. The film, which Park City Film will screen for free on Monday, Oct. 3, at Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, is about the determination of residents from a small mining town that fell onto hard times before rising again as a winter-sports mecca, said longtime Parkite Myles Rademan, who used to live in Crested Butte and served as the town’s city planner.
Park Record
Seniors give Miners’ offense a much-needed jolt
When Park City needed points on Friday against Olympus, the Miners turned to their seniors. Quarterback Chase Beyer threw two touchdown passes – one to senior Joseph Eldridge and one to senior Gavin Beichner – and senior Mason Grover led a Park City ground game that rushed for nearly 150 yards against the Titans in the 21-14 win.
Park Record
Way We Were: Park City’s fragile mining history
Mining in Park City began in earnest in the 1870s, and by 1903 the terrain around Park City hosted over 80 significant mine openings (shafts or tunnels), as mapped by the U.S. Geological Survey (John Mason Boutwell, 1912). At each of these mine openings, there were a variety of structures...
Park Record
Tom Clyde: Something’s just not right
I was at a hardware store in Heber the other day, and was shocked to see Christmas decorations on the shelves. Christmas ornaments out in September. What happened to Halloween? That seems to be rushing the season a bit. OK, a lot. It’s also a reminder that it is later in the season than it seems. Fall is a solid month late. The colors are coming on, but slowly. I did a bike ride in Deer Valley the other day and the colors are beautiful there (would Deer Valley tolerate anything less?). Elsewhere they are coming on, but so slowly. Most years, the first of October is about the peak. At my house, the aspen trees haven’t changed at all. Even the un-irrigated lawn is a lush deep green.
Park Record
Obituary: Shirlene McAffee
Shirlene (Pitt) McAffee (78), surrounded by her family, died peacefully on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at her home in Kamas, Utah. Born December 27th, 1943 in Coalville, Utah to Alan William “Bud” Pitt and Nettie La Von (Gibbons) Pitt. Raised in Kamas, Utah where she met and married...
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City housing developer, responsibly, acknowledges controversy
Development concepts for workforce housing in Park City, also widely referred to as affordable housing, can trigger a quick response from residents of surrounding neighborhoods and even people who do not live close to the land. Some of the classic concerns are there will be too much traffic, there will...
Park Record
Letter to the editor, Sept. 28-30: Establish a cemetery in Basin
A number of years ago I was a member of the Summit County Council and we were asked by several citizens to enable a cemetery that could be available to Snyderville Basin residents. We enacted legislation to create a cemetery board and we looked at several possible locations, but we never appointed members to the board and the effort did not gain traction. I’ve heard recent rumblings of interest and think it is the right time to begin a new discussion since it’s an election year and we’re in the process of selecting a new County Manager.
Park Record
Oklahoma man killed in an off-road motorcycle accident
A 62-year-old Oklahoma man died from injuries sustained in an off-road motorcycle accident in the Uinta Mountains. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, including Summit County Search and Rescue, as well as park rangers, responded to a Garmin SOS signal on Shingle Creek Trail on Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were en route, a citizen called to report they found an unconscious person on the trail. The caller advised CPR was in progress.
Park Record
Summit County residents have until Oct. 28 to register to vote
The Summit County Clerk’s Office is in the midst of readying voting equipment and printing ballots with Election Day a little more than a month away. County Clerk Evelyn Furse said ballots are expected to be mailed on Oct. 18 and should arrive later that week. Summit County residents who are not yet registered to vote must do so by 11 days before the election, or by Oct. 28, to cast a ballot.
