I was at a hardware store in Heber the other day, and was shocked to see Christmas decorations on the shelves. Christmas ornaments out in September. What happened to Halloween? That seems to be rushing the season a bit. OK, a lot. It’s also a reminder that it is later in the season than it seems. Fall is a solid month late. The colors are coming on, but slowly. I did a bike ride in Deer Valley the other day and the colors are beautiful there (would Deer Valley tolerate anything less?). Elsewhere they are coming on, but so slowly. Most years, the first of October is about the peak. At my house, the aspen trees haven’t changed at all. Even the un-irrigated lawn is a lush deep green.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO