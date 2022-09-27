According to PR executive Ronn Torossian, in recent times, some really innovative brands have been created. The ideas behind these brands are as original as their names such as Yelp, Etsy, facebook, and YouTube. The internet together with advances in technology has fundamentally changed the way that companies go about in the process of branding. While building a brand these days, a lot of companies draw on standards they use when judging other brands. A brand is an ongoing conversation between a business and its customers which can even take place online. Some businesses play up the organic elements of their brands, some use brand stories and street marketing to drive brand loyalty. Customers these days want branding that is infused with higher meaning.

