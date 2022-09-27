ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Astronomy#Other Space#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Astronomy Club#Hamilton High School
ComicBook

Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"

Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
ASTRONOMY
PC Magazine

NASA Reveals First Images of Mars Captured by James Webb Space Telescope

Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the telescope snapped photos of the planet's eastern hemisphere at different infrared light colors on Sept. 5. The first picture, which is actually a composite of two images, shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) with the two NIRCam instrument field of views overlaid.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marthastewart.com

Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Webb telescope, Hubble and more: The 60 most amazing space photos so far

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Dec. 25, 2021, and it's been wowing us ever since. Webb cost American taxpayers $10 billion and was designed to extend the discoveries of the agency's popular Hubble Space Telescope, which launched in 1990 and also still operates. (Webb has longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity, making its potential to uncover the uncharted regions of space even greater.)
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Time Men Have Landed on the Moon

As Apollo 17 splashed down on Dec. 19, 1972, to complete its lunar mission, few people predicted that astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt would be the last humans  to set foot on the moon for more than 50 years (NASA is planning a return of humans to the moon as early as […]
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy