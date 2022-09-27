Read full article on original website
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"
Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid on Monday. Their images of the impact were shared on Thursday.
JWST Gazed Into The Heart of The Orion Nebula, And The View Is Sublime
The Orion nebula is one of the most studied regions of our sky. It sits amidst the constellation of Orion, between the stars, and is so large, close, and bright it can be seen with the naked eye: a vast cloud complex giving birth to and nurturing baby stars. Because...
NASA Reveals First Images of Mars Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the telescope snapped photos of the planet's eastern hemisphere at different infrared light colors on Sept. 5. The first picture, which is actually a composite of two images, shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) with the two NIRCam instrument field of views overlaid.
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight
If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Target Venus not Mars for first crewed mission to another planet, experts say
Despite its ‘hellish’ environment, scientists argue there are good reasons to focus on ‘Earth’s sister’
Astronomer Joe Guzman brings the cosmos to Chicagoans: ‘Their eyes just light up’
Astronomy educator Joe Guzman conducts public astronomy sessions in Chicago Park District parks, where anyone can get together to look through a telescope. Guzman is an instructor for After School Matters, and he’s this week’s Difference Maker.
Webb telescope, Hubble and more: The 60 most amazing space photos so far
The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Dec. 25, 2021, and it's been wowing us ever since. Webb cost American taxpayers $10 billion and was designed to extend the discoveries of the agency's popular Hubble Space Telescope, which launched in 1990 and also still operates. (Webb has longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity, making its potential to uncover the uncharted regions of space even greater.)
Wow! Telescopes spot DART asteroid impact in deep space (videos)
Telescopes here on Earth captured the DART asteroid probe's spectacular deep-space death.
Every Time Men Have Landed on the Moon
As Apollo 17 splashed down on Dec. 19, 1972, to complete its lunar mission, few people predicted that astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt would be the last humans to set foot on the moon for more than 50 years (NASA is planning a return of humans to the moon as early as […]
What are lunar eclipses and how do they occur?
Lunar eclipses occur when Earth blocks the sun and casts a shadow over the surface of the moon. We explore the different types of lunar eclipses here.
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft to Fly By ‘Ocean World’ on One of Jupiter’s Moons
On Thursday, NASA launched a spacecraft to fly past one of our solar system’s most mind-bending ocean worlds. Dubbed the Juno spacecraft, it has been flying around Jupiter since 2016 and made its closest approach yet to Europa at 5:36 a.m. ET, passing within 222 miles of its icy exterior.
Incredible 3D Images From Jupiter Spacecraft Show 'Frosted Cupcake' Clouds
A visible-light camera has captured the relative heights of clouds on Jupiter.
