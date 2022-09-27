Read full article on original website
High School Red Zone: Week 7 Scores & Highlights
It's the seventh week of high school football in the Carolinas...on a Thursday!
Frederica puts up fight, falls to Tattnall Square
A gauntlet run continued for Frederica Academy on Wednesday as Tattnall Square traveled to St. Simons on a shortened week and handed the Knights a 42-18 defeat. It’s been one powerhouse after another for Frederica over the past three weeks, beginning with a road contest against three-time reigning GIAA state champion John Milledge, continuing on with eight-time GHSA state champion Clinch County, and finally concluding with a midweek matchup against a Tattnall Square program that’s done its fair share of winning in both leagues.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta crowns middle school softball champions
Coweta County Middle School softball, which is operated by the Sharpsburg Regional Softball Association recreation program, crowned their regular season and tournament champions last week. The league is open to all middle school players in Coweta County, including home school, charter and private schools. In the regular season, first place...
High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch for in week 7
As we head into week seven of the Georgia High School Association football season, we preview a few games that may be worth keeping an eye on this week.
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (12) 2. Hillcrest (4) 3. Dorman (4) 4. White Knoll 5. Byrnes 6. Gaffney 7. […]
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Richland Northeast 34 – 0
Great night for the young Jackets as they blow out Richland Northeast 34-0 at home! Next up for Irmo are the Blazers from Ridge View next Thursday night. Game time is 6:00pm.
Franklin County Times
THS, RHS prepare for Homecoming
Football teams return to region play this week with play-off positioning on the line. Phil Campbell, Red Bay and Russellville have the playoffs in sight, with the Golden Tigers in the best shape of the three. This week two schools will celebrate homecoming: Russellville and Tharptown. Phil Campbell will host a critical region game.
