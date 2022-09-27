ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Brunswick News

Frederica puts up fight, falls to Tattnall Square

A gauntlet run continued for Frederica Academy on Wednesday as Tattnall Square traveled to St. Simons on a shortened week and handed the Knights a 42-18 defeat. It’s been one powerhouse after another for Frederica over the past three weeks, beginning with a road contest against three-time reigning GIAA state champion John Milledge, continuing on with eight-time GHSA state champion Clinch County, and finally concluding with a midweek matchup against a Tattnall Square program that’s done its fair share of winning in both leagues.
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta crowns middle school softball champions

Coweta County Middle School softball, which is operated by the Sharpsburg Regional Softball Association recreation program, crowned their regular season and tournament champions last week. The league is open to all middle school players in Coweta County, including home school, charter and private schools. In the regular season, first place...
Sequoyah
WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (12) 2. Hillcrest (4) 3. Dorman (4) 4. White Knoll 5. Byrnes 6. Gaffney  7. […]
Franklin County Times

THS, RHS prepare for Homecoming

Football teams return to region play this week with play-off positioning on the line. Phil Campbell, Red Bay and Russellville have the playoffs in sight, with the Golden Tigers in the best shape of the three. This week two schools will celebrate homecoming: Russellville and Tharptown. Phil Campbell will host a critical region game.
