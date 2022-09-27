A gauntlet run continued for Frederica Academy on Wednesday as Tattnall Square traveled to St. Simons on a shortened week and handed the Knights a 42-18 defeat. It’s been one powerhouse after another for Frederica over the past three weeks, beginning with a road contest against three-time reigning GIAA state champion John Milledge, continuing on with eight-time GHSA state champion Clinch County, and finally concluding with a midweek matchup against a Tattnall Square program that’s done its fair share of winning in both leagues.

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO