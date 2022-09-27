ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boudica
The Independent

Man of mystery discovered in Paris

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Reptile#The Secret Garden#Pyramids#Sulcata Tortoise
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
ARTnews

Remnants of Ancient Roman Turret Discovered at Hadrian’s Wall in England

Remnants of a turret from Hadrian’s Wall were unearthed by archaeologists during construction work for student accommodations in Ouseburn, near Newcastle, England. Hadrian’s Wall was a defensive fortification that spanned 73 miles across Roman Britain. Sixteen stone forts were built every 1,000 paces, with 80 milecastles, turrets and 6 supply forts set in between. Construction along the Stanegate Road route began in 122 CE and took seven years to complete. The turret is the only known example of its kind that has been found east of Newcastle. Additionally, the team uncovered a wall ditch and six berm obstacle pits. The finds...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Lonely' man turned rental flat into imperfect palace of the ancient world: Late artist's family discover he had turned home in secret world of myth and legend - as Jarvis Cocker is among fans trying to preserve it

The family of a 'lonely' artist were 'totally awestruck' to discover he had secretly transformed his rented flat into a magical world of myth and legend following his death. 'Eccentric' artist Ron Gittins, lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in his rented flat of 33 years until he died in September 2019, aged 80.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story

Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Amazing Desert Photography in Morocco

Photographing sand dunes can be a very productive photographic endeavor if you find a stretch of desert remote enough that not every inch of it is covered in footprints. In this article, I show you my favorite place to photograph dunes, and I give tips on how to get the most out of this sandy subject matter.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy