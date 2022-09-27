Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
3D technology uncovers the causes of death of 3 ancient South American mummies — and it isn't pretty
The technology pushes forward the idea that more South American mummies may have experienced violent deaths than previously known.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Remnants of Ancient Roman Turret Discovered at Hadrian’s Wall in England
Remnants of a turret from Hadrian’s Wall were unearthed by archaeologists during construction work for student accommodations in Ouseburn, near Newcastle, England. Hadrian’s Wall was a defensive fortification that spanned 73 miles across Roman Britain. Sixteen stone forts were built every 1,000 paces, with 80 milecastles, turrets and 6 supply forts set in between. Construction along the Stanegate Road route began in 122 CE and took seven years to complete. The turret is the only known example of its kind that has been found east of Newcastle. Additionally, the team uncovered a wall ditch and six berm obstacle pits. The finds...
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient coffin with mysterious inscriptions of Egyptian ‘pyramid keeper’ discovered after 3,300 years
Egypt is a hub of discovered and undiscovered evidence of the ancient civilization that existed centuries ago. From the giant pyramids to mysterious tombs, the country has one of the most significant histories in the world. Recently, archaeologists uncovered a pink granite sarcophagus which is suspected to be 3300 years old.
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
Phys.org
Not just for the gods: New insight on the use of cacao among the ancient Maya
It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.
'Lonely' man turned rental flat into imperfect palace of the ancient world: Late artist's family discover he had turned home in secret world of myth and legend - as Jarvis Cocker is among fans trying to preserve it
The family of a 'lonely' artist were 'totally awestruck' to discover he had secretly transformed his rented flat into a magical world of myth and legend following his death. 'Eccentric' artist Ron Gittins, lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in his rented flat of 33 years until he died in September 2019, aged 80.
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
Fstoppers
Amazing Desert Photography in Morocco
Photographing sand dunes can be a very productive photographic endeavor if you find a stretch of desert remote enough that not every inch of it is covered in footprints. In this article, I show you my favorite place to photograph dunes, and I give tips on how to get the most out of this sandy subject matter.
