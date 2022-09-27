Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
Red and Black
Georgia-Auburn kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Oct. 8, matchup against Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The television broadcast will be on CBS. This year’s meeting will be the 127th installment of the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Georgia leads the series 62-56-8 and has won the last five matchups.
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key takes helm of the Ramblin’ Wreck
From The Tribune staff reports ATLANTA — Hewitt-Trussville Graduate Brent Key was named interim head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Tuesday, September 27. Key’s appointment was announced shortly after the firing of Head Coach Geoff Collins and the resignation of Athletics Director Todd Stansbury. Now in his fourth season on the coaching staff, […]
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
scoreatl.com
The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Walton at North Paulding
Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 6 Walton and Class 7A No. 10 North Paulding. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH. Walton Raiders (3-1,...
Corn dog, funnel cake revolution underway at Georgia fairs
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Multi-specialty VA clinic opens in Marietta, expanding services for veterans
The Veterans Affairs multi-specialty clinic opened in Marietta on Monday, expanding specialty health care services for metro Atlanta veterans.
