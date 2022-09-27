ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Red and Black

Georgia-Auburn kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Oct. 8, matchup against Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The television broadcast will be on CBS. This year’s meeting will be the 127th installment of the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Georgia leads the series 62-56-8 and has won the last five matchups.
ATHENS, GA
Cartersville, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
scoreatl.com

The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Walton at North Paulding

Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 7A No. 6 Walton and Class 7A No. 10 North Paulding. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH. Walton Raiders (3-1,...
DALLAS, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA

