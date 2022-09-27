ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

Western Iowa Today

Henderson woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
HENDERSON, IA
farmerpublishing.com

Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year

The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
FAIRFAX, MO
kmaland.com

Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
RED OAK, IA
farmerpublishing.com

Rock Port teen injured in accident

A 15-year-old juvenile from Rock Port, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident September 25, 2022, at 4:12 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Highway 275 five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway, across Route CC, off the northeast corner of the intersection and down an embankment. The front of the vehicle struck the ground, coming to rest off the northeast corner of the intersection on its wheels facing west.
ROCK PORT, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence

FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'

FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction

FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
FALLS CITY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday

(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Service and ministry to be celebrated

Tarkio First Baptist Church has announced the retirement of Glenn Scott at the end of 2022. Glenn and Jayne have faithfully served the church and community for over 25 years. Although Glenn will continue to serve as pastor until the end of 2022, Tarkio First Baptist Church will be celebrating Jayne and his service and ministry this October.
TARKIO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Land transfers

The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Collector’s Deed: Filed September 16, 2022, by Diane Livengood, Atchison County Collector, to Jeffrey Agnew for Lot 9, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri. Beneficiary Deed:...
TARKIO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Annual quilt show

Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram...
ROCK PORT, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested in Gentry County

(GENTRY COUNTY, MO) – An Independence man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Gentry County Sunday. Just before 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Richard D. Adams who was wanted on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant originally for failing to register a motor vehicle.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Planned roadwork

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 26 – October 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate-29 –...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges

On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
TARKIO, MO

