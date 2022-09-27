A 15-year-old juvenile from Rock Port, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident September 25, 2022, at 4:12 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Highway 275 five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway, across Route CC, off the northeast corner of the intersection and down an embankment. The front of the vehicle struck the ground, coming to rest off the northeast corner of the intersection on its wheels facing west.

ROCK PORT, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO