Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Rock Port youth hurt in weekend wreck
(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
KETV.com
'She died a happy woman': Family remembers woman killed in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A family is mourning a young woman after a deadly crash. This one happened Friday in Bellevue near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. Investigators say 33-year-old Maria Castelan drove through a red light and hit two other cars. Her passenger, 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, was killed.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
Missouri man injured after rear-end crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 GMC passenger vehicle driven by John D. Pitts, 43, Fairfax, was westbound on Highway 136 at Interstate 29 in Rock Port. The GMC rear-ended...
Fremont County Man Charged on Multiple Counts of Animal Neglect
(Thurman) A Thurman, Iowa, man faces Animal Neglect Charges in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Morgan Moe on four counts of Animal Neglect resulting in death, and five counts of Animal Neglect, with no serious injury. On September 17, Fremont County Deputies responded to a rural Thurman...
northwestmoinfo.com
Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday
(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
One person transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Saturday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Zachary Fischer, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was driving a 1997 Ford westbound in the right-hand lane of Highway 34, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 188th Street. Fischer stated he was driving while talking on his cell phone and thought he had a green light. The next thing he knew he was hit by a 2022 Chevy, driven by 58-year-old Patrick John of Mineola, who was southbound at the intersection of 188th Street and Highway 34, turning onto westbound traffic on Highway 34. Fischer was shaken up and was unable to recall many details of the collision. Fischer had a small abrasion on his forehead, but repeatedly refused medical treatment on scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco, of Red Oak, this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd Offense. Zucco was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville, of Red Oak,...
WOWT
Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday. Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson. The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports...
Mills County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in identifying deceased male
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the remains of a male subject that was found in the Missouri River on April 23rd. His remains were found just north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The male was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
Comments / 0