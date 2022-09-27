Read full article on original website
Land transfers
The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Collector’s Deed: Filed September 16, 2022, by Diane Livengood, Atchison County Collector, to Jeffrey Agnew for Lot 9, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri. Beneficiary Deed:...
Annual quilt show
Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram...
Planned roadwork
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 26 – October 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate-29 –...
OATS Transit schedule
OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.
Rock Port teen injured in accident
A 15-year-old juvenile from Rock Port, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident September 25, 2022, at 4:12 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Highway 275 five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway, across Route CC, off the northeast corner of the intersection and down an embankment. The front of the vehicle struck the ground, coming to rest off the northeast corner of the intersection on its wheels facing west.
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Jacob Masonbrink, 25, and Paige Henkle, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 17, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri. by Ryan Burke, Minister. Filed September 22, 2022.
“Extra! Extra!” A blast from Tarkio’s past
• Those famous “Gentlemen of Song” the Guardsmen Quartet of Hollywood, will be heard Tuesday night, October 7, at David Rankin Hall. This famous male quartet has been constantly engaged in motion pictures, radio, and concert. Among their movies are “Blue Skies,” “It All Came True,” “Navy Blues,” “Harvest Moon,” “Two Girls from Boston,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “Coney Island,” “Atlantic City,” “Bowery to Broadway,” “Frisco Sal,” “Strawberry Blond,” and short subjects, “The Gay Nineties,” “Grandfather’s Follies,” and “Barber Shop Follies.”
Vickie Ann Montgomery 1949-2022
Vickie Ann Montgomery, age 73, Mound City, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Vickie was born February 24, 1949, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Roy and Leona (Barker) Haer. She was a graduate of Craig High School, Craig, Missouri, class of...
Formerly Forum
• With this issue The Forum goes on a strictly cash in advance subscription basis, and a few people are failing to get their papers this week. Recent postal rulings require an affidavit once a year that subscriptions are paid in advance. National advertisers also insist that papers with whom they place business have paid-up lists.
Schoolhouse Rock sponsoring Volleyball Pink Out Night
Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!. The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East...
Jean Yost 1935-2022
Jean Yost, Rock Port, Missouri, died August 20, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was born on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, one of four children born to Clarence and Eileen (Deibel) Humann. Jean married Billy Yost in 1954. They were the proud parents...
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
Tarkio Elementary Book Fair
Dallas Slemp displays one of the books available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair. The fair sells books to readers of all ages. Waylon Blackman takes a gander at a book available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair held last week in the library. Kinley Niles looks at one of...
Roy Carl Kish 1927-2022
Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish, was born January 6, 1927, on a farm near Rock Port, Missouri. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year
The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
Service and ministry to be celebrated
Tarkio First Baptist Church has announced the retirement of Glenn Scott at the end of 2022. Glenn and Jayne have faithfully served the church and community for over 25 years. Although Glenn will continue to serve as pastor until the end of 2022, Tarkio First Baptist Church will be celebrating Jayne and his service and ministry this October.
Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations
The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
Annual women’s fall luncheon
Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual women’s luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. Guest speaker will be Amanda McKim. Amanda and her family live in rural...
Food pantry updates
The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, canned chicken, cereal, spaghetti sauce, jelly, peanut butter, fruit juice, mandarin oranges, laundry soap, tissues, paper towels, and body wash. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The...
Supreme Court of Missouri recognizes 4th Judicial Circuit for timely processing cases
Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson honored the 4th Judicial Circuit during an awards breakfast Thursday, September 15, for timely managing and processing its court cases during fiscal 2021. The ceremony was held during a joint annual meeting of The Judicial Conference of Missouri (the organization of all the state judges) and The Missouri Bar (the organization of all lawyers licensed in the state) in Springfield.
