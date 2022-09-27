Read full article on original website
Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year
The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
Annual women’s fall luncheon
Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual women’s luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. Guest speaker will be Amanda McKim. Amanda and her family live in rural...
Tarkio Elementary Book Fair
Dallas Slemp displays one of the books available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair. The fair sells books to readers of all ages. Waylon Blackman takes a gander at a book available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair held last week in the library. Kinley Niles looks at one of...
Food pantry updates
The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, canned chicken, cereal, spaghetti sauce, jelly, peanut butter, fruit juice, mandarin oranges, laundry soap, tissues, paper towels, and body wash. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The...
Fun, food, and friendly fellowship at Friendship Day
Main Street was filled with several hundred people having a blast at Friendship Day September 24. Ben Rolf sold his pumpkins at Friendship Day. Winston Hogue was one of several children who played “human-size foosball” at Friendship Day. Several adults got in on the fun as well. Michan...
ACDC to hold annual meeting
Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2022 annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends. A complementary dinner, catered by...
Schoolhouse Rock sponsoring Volleyball Pink Out Night
Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!. The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East...
On The Spiritual Side…Be Doers of the Word, Not Hearers Only
Submitted by Pastor Richard Boettner, Rock Port Baptist Church. For our Bible Study times at the Rock Port Baptist Church we have been studying the Book of James. For my own input and development of my spiritual life, I recognize that I need time in the Bible to provide spiritual nourishment, just as I would eat food for physical strength and good health.
Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations
The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
Jean Yost 1935-2022
Jean Yost, Rock Port, Missouri, died August 20, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was born on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, one of four children born to Clarence and Eileen (Deibel) Humann. Jean married Billy Yost in 1954. They were the proud parents...
Mule Barn Theatre Guild Artist Series to showcase music by Riley and Daniels
The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is once again hosting an Artist Series performance at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre, located inside the Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio Tech campus. The next performance will showcase Jason Riley and Ed Daniels. Former Tarkio resident Jason Riley will take the stage first on...
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Jacob Masonbrink, 25, and Paige Henkle, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 17, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri. by Ryan Burke, Minister. Filed September 22, 2022.
“Extra! Extra!” A blast from Tarkio’s past
• Those famous “Gentlemen of Song” the Guardsmen Quartet of Hollywood, will be heard Tuesday night, October 7, at David Rankin Hall. This famous male quartet has been constantly engaged in motion pictures, radio, and concert. Among their movies are “Blue Skies,” “It All Came True,” “Navy Blues,” “Harvest Moon,” “Two Girls from Boston,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “Coney Island,” “Atlantic City,” “Bowery to Broadway,” “Frisco Sal,” “Strawberry Blond,” and short subjects, “The Gay Nineties,” “Grandfather’s Follies,” and “Barber Shop Follies.”
Vickie Ann Montgomery 1949-2022
Vickie Ann Montgomery, age 73, Mound City, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Vickie was born February 24, 1949, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Roy and Leona (Barker) Haer. She was a graduate of Craig High School, Craig, Missouri, class of...
Formerly Forum
• With this issue The Forum goes on a strictly cash in advance subscription basis, and a few people are failing to get their papers this week. Recent postal rulings require an affidavit once a year that subscriptions are paid in advance. National advertisers also insist that papers with whom they place business have paid-up lists.
Roy Carl Kish 1927-2022
Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish, was born January 6, 1927, on a farm near Rock Port, Missouri. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
Stratospheric photographing weather balloon lands in Atchison County
A Near Space Labs weather balloon which takes high resolution images landed on Burr Oak Ranch in Atchison County Monday, September 26. Aiden Erickson and Kyler Hughes with Erickson Farms found the balloon while harvesting. (Erickson Farms photo) A Near Space Labs surveillance balloon landed in a cornfield on Burr...
Land transfers
The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Collector’s Deed: Filed September 16, 2022, by Diane Livengood, Atchison County Collector, to Jeffrey Agnew for Lot 9, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri. Beneficiary Deed:...
OATS Transit schedule
OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
