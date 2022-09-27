REI Co-op is encouraging its employees to exercise their right to vote this November by delaying the opening of its stores by two hours this election day, on Nov. 8, to give every employee paid time off for civic engagement. As part of its Your Vote Can’t Wait campaign, the co-op has also created an election resource hub for employees and members alike at REI.com/vote. It includes a range of tools, including one that allows users to register to vote, another to check their registration status and to get personalized election reminders. Important dates this voting season are also listed, as...

