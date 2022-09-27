Read full article on original website
REI Is Opening Its Stores Two Hours Late on Election Day So Employees Can Vote
REI Co-op is encouraging its employees to exercise their right to vote this November by delaying the opening of its stores by two hours this election day, on Nov. 8, to give every employee paid time off for civic engagement. As part of its Your Vote Can’t Wait campaign, the co-op has also created an election resource hub for employees and members alike at REI.com/vote. It includes a range of tools, including one that allows users to register to vote, another to check their registration status and to get personalized election reminders. Important dates this voting season are also listed, as...
Retailers Like Walmart and Macy's Are Hiring Fewer Holiday Workers This Year
Hoping to scrounge up extra cash for the holidays? It might be harder to get a seasonal job this year as major companies brace for slower growth in sales. Several retailers have recently announced they're pulling back on seasonal hiring, the annual recruitment of temporary workers in industries that get busy around the holidays (like merchandising and warehousing).
Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health
CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
All the Shoe Brands and Retailers Helping to Get Out the Vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when Americans will vote in pivotal national, state and local races that will help decide the future of the country. Issues like inflation and abortion are likely to be major factors for citizens as they cast their ballots, as well as judgments on the performance of the Biden administration and other officials.
