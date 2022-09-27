ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, MO

Comments / 0

Related
farmerpublishing.com

Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year

The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
FAIRFAX, MO
farmerpublishing.com

ACDC to hold annual meeting

Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2022 annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends. A complementary dinner, catered by...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Formerly Forum

• With this issue The Forum goes on a strictly cash in advance subscription basis, and a few people are failing to get their papers this week. Recent postal rulings require an affidavit once a year that subscriptions are paid in advance. National advertisers also insist that papers with whom they place business have paid-up lists.
FAIRFAX, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfax, MO
Local
Missouri Government
farmerpublishing.com

Supreme Court of Missouri recognizes 4th Judicial Circuit for timely processing cases

Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson honored the 4th Judicial Circuit during an awards breakfast Thursday, September 15, for timely managing and processing its court cases during fiscal 2021. The ceremony was held during a joint annual meeting of The Judicial Conference of Missouri (the organization of all the state judges) and The Missouri Bar (the organization of all lawyers licensed in the state) in Springfield.
MISSOURI STATE
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Elementary Book Fair

Dallas Slemp displays one of the books available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair. The fair sells books to readers of all ages. Waylon Blackman takes a gander at a book available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair held last week in the library. Kinley Niles looks at one of...
TARKIO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Schoolhouse Rock sponsoring Volleyball Pink Out Night

Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!. The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East...
ROCK PORT, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Marriage license

The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Jacob Masonbrink, 25, and Paige Henkle, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 17, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri. by Ryan Burke, Minister. Filed September 22, 2022.
ROCK PORT, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
farmerpublishing.com

Planned roadwork

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 26 – October 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate-29 –...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Annual women’s fall luncheon

Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual women’s luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. Guest speaker will be Amanda McKim. Amanda and her family live in rural...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldermen#Politics Local#Fairfax Board
farmerpublishing.com

Annual quilt show

Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram...
ROCK PORT, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations

The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
TARKIO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Vickie Ann Montgomery 1949-2022

Vickie Ann Montgomery, age 73, Mound City, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Vickie was born February 24, 1949, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Roy and Leona (Barker) Haer. She was a graduate of Craig High School, Craig, Missouri, class of...
MOUND CITY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Jean Yost 1935-2022

Jean Yost, Rock Port, Missouri, died August 20, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was born on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, one of four children born to Clarence and Eileen (Deibel) Humann. Jean married Billy Yost in 1954. They were the proud parents...
ROCK PORT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nwmissourinews.com

Blotters for the week of 9/29

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West. Sept. 24. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. There is a closed investigation...
MARYVILLE, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'

FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
FALLS CITY, NE
farmerpublishing.com

82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day

The Westboro United Methodist Church is hosting its 82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages. This year’s theme is “Unity in Christ.”. Festivities will kick...
WESTBORO, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Roy Carl Kish 1927-2022

Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish, was born January 6, 1927, on a farm near Rock Port, Missouri. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
ROCK PORT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy