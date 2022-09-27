Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Auditor Galloway identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County, provides recommendations to county officials
On September 20, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits...
farmerpublishing.com
Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year
The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
farmerpublishing.com
ACDC to hold annual meeting
Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2022 annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends. A complementary dinner, catered by...
farmerpublishing.com
Formerly Forum
• With this issue The Forum goes on a strictly cash in advance subscription basis, and a few people are failing to get their papers this week. Recent postal rulings require an affidavit once a year that subscriptions are paid in advance. National advertisers also insist that papers with whom they place business have paid-up lists.
farmerpublishing.com
Supreme Court of Missouri recognizes 4th Judicial Circuit for timely processing cases
Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson honored the 4th Judicial Circuit during an awards breakfast Thursday, September 15, for timely managing and processing its court cases during fiscal 2021. The ceremony was held during a joint annual meeting of The Judicial Conference of Missouri (the organization of all the state judges) and The Missouri Bar (the organization of all lawyers licensed in the state) in Springfield.
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio Elementary Book Fair
Dallas Slemp displays one of the books available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair. The fair sells books to readers of all ages. Waylon Blackman takes a gander at a book available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair held last week in the library. Kinley Niles looks at one of...
farmerpublishing.com
Schoolhouse Rock sponsoring Volleyball Pink Out Night
Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!. The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East...
farmerpublishing.com
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Jacob Masonbrink, 25, and Paige Henkle, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 17, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri. by Ryan Burke, Minister. Filed September 22, 2022.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
farmerpublishing.com
Planned roadwork
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 26 – October 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate-29 –...
farmerpublishing.com
Annual women’s fall luncheon
Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual women’s luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. Guest speaker will be Amanda McKim. Amanda and her family live in rural...
kmaland.com
Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
farmerpublishing.com
Annual quilt show
Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations
The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
farmerpublishing.com
Vickie Ann Montgomery 1949-2022
Vickie Ann Montgomery, age 73, Mound City, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Vickie was born February 24, 1949, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Roy and Leona (Barker) Haer. She was a graduate of Craig High School, Craig, Missouri, class of...
farmerpublishing.com
Jean Yost 1935-2022
Jean Yost, Rock Port, Missouri, died August 20, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was born on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, one of four children born to Clarence and Eileen (Deibel) Humann. Jean married Billy Yost in 1954. They were the proud parents...
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 9/29
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West. Sept. 24. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. There is a closed investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
farmerpublishing.com
82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day
The Westboro United Methodist Church is hosting its 82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages. This year’s theme is “Unity in Christ.”. Festivities will kick...
farmerpublishing.com
Roy Carl Kish 1927-2022
Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish, was born January 6, 1927, on a farm near Rock Port, Missouri. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
