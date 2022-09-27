Read full article on original website
Matthew Garrett Pierce 1973-2022
Matthew Garrett Pierce, the son of R. Stephen and Deona Lee (Gibson) Pierce, was born August 30, 1973, in Florissant, Missouri. Matt graduated from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, in 1991 and attended Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri. He later was enrolled online with Liberty University, studying physical education.
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
OATS Transit schedule
OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.
Jean Yost 1935-2022
Jean Yost, Rock Port, Missouri, died August 20, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was born on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, one of four children born to Clarence and Eileen (Deibel) Humann. Jean married Billy Yost in 1954. They were the proud parents...
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Jacob Masonbrink, 25, and Paige Henkle, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 17, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri. by Ryan Burke, Minister. Filed September 22, 2022.
Annual quilt show
Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram...
Tarkio Police Department K9 unit receives donations
The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.
Formerly Forum
• With this issue The Forum goes on a strictly cash in advance subscription basis, and a few people are failing to get their papers this week. Recent postal rulings require an affidavit once a year that subscriptions are paid in advance. National advertisers also insist that papers with whom they place business have paid-up lists.
Schoolhouse Rock sponsoring Volleyball Pink Out Night
Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!. The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East...
Roy Carl Kish 1927-2022
Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish, was born January 6, 1927, on a farm near Rock Port, Missouri. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
ACDC to hold annual meeting
Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2022 annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends. A complementary dinner, catered by...
Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary begins new year
The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary began their 2022-2023 fiscal year Thursday, September 15, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax conference room. The purpose of the organization was reviewed: to cooperate with the administration in charge, the medical staff and nurses in constructive activities of the institution. The auxiliary will be holding various fund...
Food pantry updates
The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, canned chicken, cereal, spaghetti sauce, jelly, peanut butter, fruit juice, mandarin oranges, laundry soap, tissues, paper towels, and body wash. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The...
Annual women’s fall luncheon
Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual women’s luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. Guest speaker will be Amanda McKim. Amanda and her family live in rural...
Supreme Court of Missouri recognizes 4th Judicial Circuit for timely processing cases
Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson honored the 4th Judicial Circuit during an awards breakfast Thursday, September 15, for timely managing and processing its court cases during fiscal 2021. The ceremony was held during a joint annual meeting of The Judicial Conference of Missouri (the organization of all the state judges) and The Missouri Bar (the organization of all lawyers licensed in the state) in Springfield.
Service and ministry to be celebrated
Tarkio First Baptist Church has announced the retirement of Glenn Scott at the end of 2022. Glenn and Jayne have faithfully served the church and community for over 25 years. Although Glenn will continue to serve as pastor until the end of 2022, Tarkio First Baptist Church will be celebrating Jayne and his service and ministry this October.
82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day
The Westboro United Methodist Church is hosting its 82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages. This year’s theme is “Unity in Christ.”. Festivities will kick...
Fun, food, and friendly fellowship at Friendship Day
Main Street was filled with several hundred people having a blast at Friendship Day September 24. Ben Rolf sold his pumpkins at Friendship Day. Winston Hogue was one of several children who played “human-size foosball” at Friendship Day. Several adults got in on the fun as well. Michan...
Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show
The annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 talented exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. There will also be over 20 food vendors exhibiting at this show. Among the various products being sold at the show are leather goods, wine barrel furniture, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, toys, blankets, jewelry, metal art sculptures, pet products, etched and stained glass, yard and garden art, pottery, candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, baskets, rugs, place mats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, emu oils and many more original products.
Mule Barn Theatre Guild Artist Series to showcase music by Riley and Daniels
The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is once again hosting an Artist Series performance at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre, located inside the Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio Tech campus. The next performance will showcase Jason Riley and Ed Daniels. Former Tarkio resident Jason Riley will take the stage first on...
