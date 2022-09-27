The Slo-Rollers Car Club, represented by Marvin Cooper, above left, donated $300 to the Tarkio Police Department for use in the K9 unit. Pictured accepting the donation is Officer Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi, above right, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Tarkio Police Department K9 unit has also received a charitable donation through the K9 Defender Fund Inc. The “Buddy Bag” contains all necessary K9 medical equipment needed in case of an emergency with the K9. The K9 Defender Fund Inc. is a charitable organization with the mission to support all K9 Units across the nation. The Buddy Bag is filled with everything from bandages, wound care meds and ointments, to splints and burn sheets, to cold packs and a tourniquet, and even a K9 oxygen mask. The Tarkio Police K9 vehicle is also receiving a heat alarm. Tarkio Police Department applied for the heat alarm with Protection4Paws and was approved last month.

TARKIO, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO