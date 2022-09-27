ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

killeenisd.org

Support for Military Families

Killeen ISD and the Fort Hood School Liaison Office are prepared to assist military families in a major way. A group of area service providers specific to military families gathered in the Harker Heights High School library Wednesday in the first of four scheduled parent engagement nights. Called Military Families...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Owner of Killeen, Texas Thrift Store Says Shop Was Vandalized

The owner of a thrift shop here in Killeen, Texas is looking for answers after someone vandalized the business and may have tried to set it on fire. The owner of Southern Thrift located on Veterans Memorial says the shop was recently vandalized. Taking to a local Facebook group, the owner's brother shared images showing the alleged vandal, who it appears may have tried to set flame to the shop.
KILLEEN, TX
Spring, TX
KWTX

Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove city council to see new faces in November

Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council will be held by a brand-new member to public office in November, and two longtime Copperas Cove residents are in the running for the position. The Leader-Press submitted questions to both candidates in order to introduce them to voters. John Hale. How...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

fox44news.com

fox44news.com

Temple woman gives kidney to old friend

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
TEMPLE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD implements new technology to detect online threats

The amount of time children spend glued to a screen has risen dramatically in the last 20 years. According to ChildWise, children ages 5 to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day in front of a screen compared with around three hours in 1995. Teenage boys spend the longest, with an average of eight hours. Teenage girls now spend an average of seven-and-a-half- hours a day watching screens.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district adds layer of safety to student devices, detecting online threats in real-time

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas school district is incorporating an added layer of technology to keep students safe. The Copperas Cove Independent School District has started using a program which monitors students’ activities online and sends the district alerts about potential threats including violence, cyber bullying, suicide and more.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Three homes damaged in Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

TSTC Culinary Arts restaurant will reopen to the public after two years

WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Waco is finally welcoming back members of the public to its beloved student-operated restaurant this Wednesday, Sept. 28. This will be the first time that the school's Culinary Arts program has been able to welcome both members of the campus community and public to the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WACO, TX

