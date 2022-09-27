Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donna M. Brooks, enjoyed cooking, baking
Donna M. Brooks, 76, of Lewes, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., March 30, 1946, daughter of the late Albert and Sarah (Osmanski) Weismiller. Donna made her career as the cafeteria manager for Colonial School District, retiring after 15 years.
William Thomas Stewart, adored his children
William Thomas Stewart, 36, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, Sept.12, 2022. Will was born in Lewes to the late Patrick Stewart and Doris Johnson Stewart, who survives him. He was a commercial fisherman for about 15 years and did masonry work. Will enjoyed football, especially the Carolina Panthers, liked to joke around, and liked to listen to country music. JellyRoll was one of his favorite artists. He adored his children and will be remembered for his big heart.
Possum Point Players’ 50th anniversary kicks off with Oct. 8 gala
Possum Point Players will open a year of celebration with “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round,” a gala event that features music drawn from many musicals performed over the years since 1973. The event will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, in Possum Hall. Guests will be treated to complimentary champagne and desserts that reflect the themes of some of PPP’s favorite productions. Both silent and live auctions will include jewelry, baskets of cheer, art, vacation weekends, restaurant gift cards and tickets to sports events.
Suzanne L. Samuelson, generous, hardworking woman
Suzanne L. Samuelson, 71 of Bethany Beach, Annapolis, Md., and Cold Spring, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with her devoted husband and daughter by her side. Suzanne was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Cold Spring. Suzy, as family knew her, was the daughter of the late Edward...
Fans of fall and football welcome at Bethany Blues
Bethany Blues of Lewes just kicked off its shoulder season with the annual Bluesapalooza, and both locations are now ready to welcome football season and their respective fall specials. Jessica Nathan, director of operations for the Lewes location, said, “As usual, we are kicking off our fall specials at both...
Michelle Bafik-Vehslage, beloved friend
Michelle (Mickey) Bafik-Vehslage left this earth Friday, July 22, 2022, for her next great adventure. Mickey was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Dover. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret "Peggy" Bafik. She is survived by her husband, Paul Vehslage; brother, Jerry Bafik; sister, Tacy Turner and husband...
Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead
The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
John A. Pettyjohn Sr., Milford resident
John A. “John Boy” Pettyjohn Sr., 78, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 600 Church St., Milford, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial to follow service in Milford Community Cemetery.
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
Bayhealth Career Fairs in Rehoboth and Dover Happening Soon
Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs in October to fill open positions throughout the organization, including positions at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility opening in February 2023. The first career fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach at 19113 Coastal Hwy. from 4-7 p.m. The second career fair is on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon-5 p.m.
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
Community Briefs 9/28/22
James Madison University welcomed Emily Simon and Tyler Hudson, both of Lewes, to campus as members of the class of 2026. Local property management company wins national recognition. Local property management leader Coldwell Banker Premier was recently ranked No. 6 in the nation for tenants placed and No. 9 for...
Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video
Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Dogfish Dash is not a race for dogs
No dogs are permitted in the Dogfish Dash, but before you can say designer doodle, a sprinkling of loving and loyal trotters, pacers and prancers loped along on leashes as 1,000 runners completed the off-centered distance of 3.8 miles around the perimeter of Milton. Dylan Smiley disabled his cruise control...
Compass team volunteers for beach cleanup
Participating in their second annual beach cleanup day, local Compass employees and real estate agents took to Cape Henlopen State Park to remove nearly 43 pounds of trash from the coastline. With Sept. 8 designated as Compass Cares Days, regional agents and employees get together to support meaningful causes at...
New owner expanding services at RISE Fitness in Rehoboth
Maryland-based Pure Family Fitness is the new owner of RISE Fitness + Adventure outside Rehoboth Beach. During an interview Sept. 23, Pure Family Fitness owner Nick Taghipour said his company took over ownership in mid-July. They have a plan is to expand the gym’s offerings by utilizing 7,000 square feet of unused second-floor office space; the existing gym is 25,000 square feet.
Lewes Class of 1957 celebrates 65th anniversary
The Lewes High School Class of 1957 had its 65-year reunion Sept. 24, meeting for lunch at the home of Peggy and Ned (classmate) Maull, and taking a tour of the new Lewes Elementary School, which was built in the former Lewes School building. With 46 members, the class attended...
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
Joanne Dorey honored as 2022 Delaware Municipal Clerk of the Year
Millsboro Town Clerk Joanne Dorey was recently selected as the 2022 Delaware Municipal Clerk of the Year by the Delaware League of Local Governments and the Delaware Municipal Clerks Association. DLLG Vice President Archie Campbell, DMCA President Diana Reed, DMCA Vice President Ashleigh Sander and Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk honored Dorey at a Sept. 22 ceremony in Dover. The award is presented by DLLG and DMCA each year to acknowledge a person who has shown exceptional professional or personal qualities working as a town or city clerk in their municipality.
Rehoboth-Dewey Scarecrow Show and Trail to run Oct. 1-31
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will again host the Scarecrow Show and Trail for member businesses in the 19971 ZIP code – Dewey Beach, downtown Rehoboth Beach and Coastal Highway. Everyone is invited to visit, view and vote for their favorite scarecrow this fall. Beginning Saturday, Oct....
