Chester County Independent

Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0

With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Sullivan Independent News

SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship

The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
SULLIVAN, MO
Franklin County Times

Volleyball continues explosive growth in popularity in county

Volleyball has exploded in popularity in Franklin County, statewide and across the nation. Four years ago, the only schools in the county to have a volleyball team were Belgreen, Russellville and Tharptown. When Red Bay added volleyball, there were enough teams to have a county tournament like basketball and softball. Phil Campbell added volleyball this past year and will host the tournament for the first time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
ocnjsentinel.com

OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team

OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

