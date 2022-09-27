Read full article on original website
scorebooklive.com
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: Shakeups in 6AI, but top teams survive district openers
The beginning of district play brought few surprises for the teams at the top of the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 rankings, as powers like Bixby, Tulsa Union and Edmond Deer Creek posted strong victories to begin the district season. Some upsets did shake things up, particularly in Class 6AI. Moore...
Prep Volleyball: Serrano's dominant run continues, sweeps Oak Hills and improves to 17-0
The Serrano volleyball team wrapped up the first round of Mojave River League action with a bang Tuesday night. Led by Madison DiGiorgio’s eight aces, 12 kills and 19 digs, the Diamondbacks swept Oak Hills in three sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) at home. ...
Chester County Independent
Chester Co. Junior High Softball goes undefeated 18-0
With multiple shutouts, the Chester County Junior High Softball team goes their entire season without losing a game in school competition. Their last game of the year was a great win over Decatur County last Tuesday with the final score being 16-2. “This is a very special team,” head coach Wes Murphy said. “They’re a really good group… There’s not a weak spot in the lineup. They can all hit. They all field really well. We also have some really good pitching. ”
Sullivan Independent News
SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship
The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
Franklin County Times
Volleyball continues explosive growth in popularity in county
Volleyball has exploded in popularity in Franklin County, statewide and across the nation. Four years ago, the only schools in the county to have a volleyball team were Belgreen, Russellville and Tharptown. When Red Bay added volleyball, there were enough teams to have a county tournament like basketball and softball. Phil Campbell added volleyball this past year and will host the tournament for the first time.
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team
OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
