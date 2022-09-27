ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight

One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
COMICS
EW.com

The best comics to read right now: Fantasy TV edition

It's a great time for fantasy epics. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon both airing, it makes sense that a lot of people are interested in sword-and-sorcery stories right now. Well, television isn't the only medium that can deliver on that...
COMICS
ComicBook

John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November

Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
COMICS
Slate

The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right

The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal

The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever

If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Napoleon Dynamite Cast Reuniting for Pilot Based on Comic Book

The cast of beloved indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite are reuniting -- but not for a sequel to the series. Instead, they will be working together on Cyko KO, an animated pilot being released through blockchain technology and based on Rob Feldman's Ringo-nominated comic book of the same name. Heder will play the titular hero, in an animated series that will be an all-ages series with a wild, Saturday morning cartoon-influenced dynamic. Heder will be joined by Napoleon Dynamite costars Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing

Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
TV SERIES
slj.com

NEARER MY FREEDOM: An Interview and 2023 Cover Reveal with Lesley Younge

When the history of the online world of children’s literature and children’s literary scholarship is recorded decades from now, one hopes that the contributions of my friend Monica Edinger, educator, blogger, teacher, and author, will be mentioned prominently. Those of you familiar with her educating alice blog know that it was always a high point of any reader’s feed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
105.5 The Fan

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther

With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
MOVIES

