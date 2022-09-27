Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fearful ‘Blue Beetle’ director learns whether or not he has Warner Bros.’ full support
Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto reassures everyone that the movie is still moving forward — but that’s not to say he didn’t go through a range of emotions before finding out. There were some trepidations about the movie’s fate following multiple canned projects from Warner Bros....
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Indiana Jones ‘Star Wars’ canon? George Lucas’ ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode four of Andor included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s...
Who is Namor – the powers, enemies, and comic book history of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain
Namor is finally coming to the MCU, after more than 80 years in Marvel Comics
EW.com
The best comics to read right now: Fantasy TV edition
It's a great time for fantasy epics. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon both airing, it makes sense that a lot of people are interested in sword-and-sorcery stories right now. Well, television isn't the only medium that can deliver on that...
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
ComicBook
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
Best Marvel horror comics
From Werewolf By Night to the original Midnight Sons, these are the best Marvel horror comics ever
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever
If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
ComicBook
Napoleon Dynamite Cast Reuniting for Pilot Based on Comic Book
The cast of beloved indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite are reuniting -- but not for a sequel to the series. Instead, they will be working together on Cyko KO, an animated pilot being released through blockchain technology and based on Rob Feldman's Ringo-nominated comic book of the same name. Heder will play the titular hero, in an animated series that will be an all-ages series with a wild, Saturday morning cartoon-influenced dynamic. Heder will be joined by Napoleon Dynamite costars Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.
slj.com
Be Afraid (but not too afraid): Graphic novel horror for middle grade readers
Graphic novels deliver on the thrills and chills, and middle grade readers have plenty to choose from. Brigid Alverson examines the format and recommends 13 titles that deftly blend scary and fun. As a child, Mark Fearing used to watch old horror movies with his family. Later, he mused about...
digitalspy.com
Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing
Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
slj.com
NEARER MY FREEDOM: An Interview and 2023 Cover Reveal with Lesley Younge
When the history of the online world of children’s literature and children’s literary scholarship is recorded decades from now, one hopes that the contributions of my friend Monica Edinger, educator, blogger, teacher, and author, will be mentioned prominently. Those of you familiar with her educating alice blog know that it was always a high point of any reader’s feed.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
