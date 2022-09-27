Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
KFOR
‘The Outsiders’ House Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair
According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Tulsa Uniform Combo Revealed
The Bearcats haven't traveled to face the Golden Hurricane since 2016.
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
ORU student-athlete killed in south Tulsa car accident
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/29/22 11:00 a.m.: Oral Roberts University said the victim of a car crash in south Tulsa was ORU student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. The university posted the following statement on its ORU Athletics Facebook page. “We mourn the loss of ORU Men’s Soccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene...
kjrh.com
Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
RELATED PEOPLE
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
News On 6
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man in Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
news9.com
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
henryettafree-lance.com
38 in a Row!
The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday’s ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
Comments / 0