ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

‘The Outsiders’ House Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Monroe, OK
State
Louisiana State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU student-athlete killed in south Tulsa car accident

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/29/22 11:00 a.m.: Oral Roberts University said the victim of a car crash in south Tulsa was ORU student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. The university posted the following statement on its ORU Athletics Facebook page. “We mourn the loss of ORU Men’s Soccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene...
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
News On 6

Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale

The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muirfield Village#Midwest#The Senior Division
news9.com

Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open

A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
TULSA, OK
henryettafree-lance.com

38 in a Row!

The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday’s ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
DEWAR, OK
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy