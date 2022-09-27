Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters , TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Fair Fans, Your 24 Days to Make Memories Starts Today
Lone Star fair fans have 24 days to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of the longest-running fair in the nation — plenty of time to make long-lasting memories in Dallas’ Fair Park — from September 30 until October 23. It’s that time of year again, and people from...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Business Hall of Fame to Honor 2022 Inductees
Six inductees will be honored during the 40th Anniversary Induction Dinner of the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation. The dinner will be held on November 3, according to a press release from the Foundation. Four of the inductees are from Houston, and two are from Dallas. Richard Fisher, the...
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes
What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
dallasexpress.com
Haunted Houses Opening for the Halloween Season
As fall starts in the Lone Star State, plenty of haunted houses have begun to open their doors in North Texas. The top five haunted houses that North Texas families can enjoy this year, according to Local Profile, are Dark Hour, Hangman’s House of Horrors, The Parker House, Frights’n Lights, and House of Spirits.
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
dallasexpress.com
Program Offers Free Sporting Event Tickets to Dallas Youth
Dallas youth can take advantage of free tickets for pro sporting events thanks to the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program, which was announced by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on September 19. Recipients of the tickets must be between 12 and 17 years old and live in Dallas, according to...
dallasexpress.com
New Deep Ellum Bar Will Have Newsstand Theme
A new bar, Chloe’s Newsstand, will open in Deep Ellum early next year with a unique newsstand theme. Dallas celebrity entrepreneur Hank Keller, Super Bowl champion Remi Ayodele, and chef Rami Rassas are spearheading the project. The restaurant will open at The Epic, at 2540 Elm Street. The Epic...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas and Fort Worth Seeking Improved Building Permit Processes
The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth have both sought to improve their building permit systems through various initiatives aimed at streamlining the governmental side of things and educating developers on the requirements. In the previous installment of this series, The Dallas Express discussed the factors that influence how well...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
dallasexpress.com
Google Recognizes Dallas Entrepreneur for Bookkeeping Software
A Dallas entrepreneur was recognized by Google for his role in developing a software platform that simplifies business accounting in the trucking industry. Google for Startups elected to recognize and award multiple North Texas start-ups as part of the tech giant’s “Black Founders Fund.” For his trucking software accomplishments, Marcus Cooksey was awarded $100,000.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Throws Another $1 Million at Growing Vagrancy Problem
The Dallas City council voted on Wednesday to shift an additional $1 million of funding to support nonprofits that work toward reducing homelessness and vagrancy. The City has struggled to successfully address the homeless and vagrant population in Dallas and has had to deal with armed activists who have prevented services from reaching encampments.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind
Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
dallasexpress.com
Short Film on Domestic Violence Not Just for Women
The short film Lioness, screening at the Topaz Film Festival in October, is a story inspired by the producer, writer, and lead actresses’ experience volunteering at a safe house for women. “This is absolutely for anyone who has been a survivor of domestic violence or knows someone who has...
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
dallasexpress.com
Twenty Percent of Texas Teachers Are Uncertified
Statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) revealed that roughly one-fifth of new teachers hired last school year entered the profession and started teaching without state certification. The data compiled on certification pathways taken by Texas educators since the 2007-2008 academic year indicates a significant hike of nearly 72%...
dallasexpress.com
Police Recruit Dies Unexpectedly During Defensive Drills
Marquis Kennedy, one of the Arlington Police Department recruit officers, was pronounced dead earlier this week. Kennedy joined other members of his training course to participate in defensive drills on September 23. At some point, he told a training staff that he did not feel well and was excused from the training class.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Gets Life in Prison Over Multimillion Dollar Meth Delivery
A Dallas man, 48-year-old Joaquin Salinas, was sentenced to life in federal prison on September 27 for accepting a $3.7 million meth delivery. The delivery was concealed in cauliflower boxes, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
dallasexpress.com
City Council Approves Luxury Complex for Workforce Housing
Dallas City Council approved a deal on September 14 to purchase The Briscoe luxury apartment complex in a move to create affordable “workforce housing” in the metroplex. The term “workforce housing” is a modern term used to describe housing for “middle-income” workers, earning between 60% and 120% of the area’s median income (AMI). Individuals who need workforce housing may not always qualify for housing subsidized by the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program or the Housing Choice Vouchers program, according to the Urban Land Institute.
