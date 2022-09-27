The picturesque riverbank region of the Douro River Valley is located in the north of Portual and stretches over 373 miles. The region is on the UNESCO list of World Heritage for its nearly 2,000-year production of wine representing a monumental combined work of man and nature. One of the oldest winemaking regions in the world, the Douro Valley produces some of the best table and Port wines. The region thrives on tourism; however, it is not necessarily top-of-mind for many travelers. The Washburn Alumni Association traveled there last spring, taking 60 alumni and friends of the Unversity. Join us for a rewind of this amazing trip. (Free and open to the public).

