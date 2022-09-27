ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Rights Commission Begins Equitable Access Series on September 29

The Human Rights Commission kicks off its “Let’s Talk Access” series at 6 pm on Thursday, September 29, with a Zoom meeting titled ‘Coding Resources for Kids.’ Let’s Talk Access seeks to promote equitable access to information and services that can improve quality of life. Future sessions will focus on cooking, nutrition, financial management, and more.
