Influence of landscape heterogeneity on entomological and parasitological indices of malaria in Kisumu, Western Kenya

This study aimed to identify the mortality present in private fish farm Amyloodinium ocellatum and Cryptocaryon irritans were isolated from this outbreak affecting Liza carinata fingerlings at an earthen-based aquaculture facility in Damietta, Egypt. A total of 140 moribunds, L. carinata, were collected from the fish ponds during the mortality events. Physico-chemical analysis of water was analyzed. The skin, fins, gills, and eyes of each fish specimen were scraped gently onto slides in areas over 2Â cm area. All smears were examined separately under the light microscope. Molecular identification of the parasites using analysis of ITS rDNA regions flanking both 18S and 28S rDNA genes of Amyloodinium protozoa and C. irritans. Identities of the detected parasites were confirmed by gene sequence and phylogenetic analysis. The majority of the examined fish (90%) were infected, 66.42% had a mixed infection, and 23.57% had a single infection either with A. ocellatum (10.71%) or C. irritans (12.85%).The mean intensity of A. ocellatum was 16.5"‰Â±"‰2.03 in the skin and 13.18"‰Â±"‰1.90 in the gills of infected fish, while that of C. irritans was 4.75"‰Â±"‰1.05 in gills and 7.43"‰Â±"‰1.45 in the skin, respectively. To control the emergent mortalities, affected ponds were treated using copper sulfate pentahydrate, hydrogen peroxides solutions, and amprolium hydrochloride powder in feed. Fish across the treated ponds were gradually improved with low morbidity and mortalityrates during the treatment period. The clinical disease was almost diminished at the end of the second week of treatment. Coinciding with the clinical improvement of the treated juveniles, microscopical examination of skin/gill scraps exhibited a marked decline in the number of protozoan parasites at the end of the second week of treatment.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO