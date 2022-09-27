Influence of landscape heterogeneity on entomological and parasitological indices of malaria in Kisumu, Western Kenya

Read full article on original website
msn.com
At-home COVID test performance worsened after omicron emerged; Lancet commission slams global pandemic response
The performance of certain COVID-19 home-testing kits seems to have deteriorated after the omicron variant emerged, according to a new study published Thursday by the British Medical Journal. The study focused on three widely used rapid antigen tests and found that just one met the World Health Organization’s standard of...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.・
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.
BioMed Central
Status of the latest 2016 World Health Organization recommended frequency of antenatal care contacts in Sierra Leone: a nationally representative survey
Quraish Sserwanja ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0576-46271, Milton W. Musaba ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4145-40442,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1208 (2022) Cite this article. 12 Accesses. 1 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Timely and increased frequency of quality antenatal care (ANC) contacts is one of the key strategies aimed at decreasing maternal...
msn.com
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
howafrica.com
Kabuga: From Petty Trader To Rwanda’s Elite, Origins Of An Alleged Genocide Financier
The fertile and lush lands of northern Rwanda are well known to infamous Felicien Kabuga. The 89-year-old whose trial opens in the Hague on Thursday grew up here in Nyange village before making a fortune. He was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly using his wealth to...
Tanzania and Zambia want to upgrade the ‘Uhuru Railway’ – but can they?
Half a century ago, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) stood out as a crucial symbol of Africa’s struggle for independence. The 1,860km-long railway connects Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia with Dar es Salaam at the Indian Ocean. In November 1965, the unilateral declaration of independence by Rhodesia’s racist regime had left...
India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why
India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged behind. Something began to change around the 1990s as their roles reversed and India vaulted ahead of Pakistan, eventually becoming the world’s third-biggest...
Northern Ghana is underdeveloped because of underinvestment during colonial rule, not geography
Ghana’s most important development problem is arguably the disparity between the north and south of the country. The north is acutely underdeveloped, trailing the south in practically all metrics of development. Several inequality reports have consistently labelled the northern region as one of concern. Its rate of poverty level...
BioMed Central
Using Normalisation Process Theory (NPT) to develop an intervention to improve referral and uptake rates for self-management education for patients with type 2 diabetes in UK primary care
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1206 (2022) Cite this article. Referral and uptake rates of structured self-management education (SSME) for Type 2 diabetes (T2DM) in the UK are variable and relatively low. Research has documented contributing factors at patient, practitioner and organisational levels. We report a project to develop an intervention to improve referral to and uptake of SSME, involving an integrative synthesis of existing datasets and stakeholder consultation and using Normalisation Process Theory (NPT) as a flexible framework to inform the development process.
WebMD
Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.
Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
BioMed Central
The impact of human resources for health on the health outcomes of Chinese people
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1213 (2022) Cite this article. Human resources for health (HRH) is a cornerstone in the medical system. This paper combined data envelopment analysis (DEA) with Tobit regression analysis to evaluate the efficiency of health care services in China over the years between 2007 and 2019. Efficiency was first estimated by using DEA with the choice of inputs and outputs being specific to health care services and residents’ health status. Malmquist index model was selected for estimating the changes in total factor productivity of provinces and exploring whether their performance had improved over the years. Tobit regression model was then employed in which the efficiency score obtained from the DEA computations used as the dependent variable, and HRH was chosen as the independent variables. The results showed that all kinds of health personnel had a significantly positive impact on the efficiency, and more importantly, pharmacists played a critical role in affecting both the provincial and national efficiency. Therefore, the health sector should pay more attention to optimizing allocation of HRH and focusing on professional training of clinical pharmacists.
Nature.com
Investigating the etiologies behind emergent mass mortalities of farmed Liza carinata juveniles from coastal farms at Damietta, Egypt
This study aimed to identify the mortality present in private fish farm Amyloodinium ocellatum and Cryptocaryon irritans were isolated from this outbreak affecting Liza carinata fingerlings at an earthen-based aquaculture facility in Damietta, Egypt. A total of 140 moribunds, L. carinata, were collected from the fish ponds during the mortality events. Physico-chemical analysis of water was analyzed. The skin, fins, gills, and eyes of each fish specimen were scraped gently onto slides in areas over 2Â cm area. All smears were examined separately under the light microscope. Molecular identification of the parasites using analysis of ITS rDNA regions flanking both 18S and 28S rDNA genes of Amyloodinium protozoa and C. irritans. Identities of the detected parasites were confirmed by gene sequence and phylogenetic analysis. The majority of the examined fish (90%) were infected, 66.42% had a mixed infection, and 23.57% had a single infection either with A. ocellatum (10.71%) or C. irritans (12.85%).The mean intensity of A. ocellatum was 16.5"‰Â±"‰2.03 in the skin and 13.18"‰Â±"‰1.90 in the gills of infected fish, while that of C. irritans was 4.75"‰Â±"‰1.05 in gills and 7.43"‰Â±"‰1.45 in the skin, respectively. To control the emergent mortalities, affected ponds were treated using copper sulfate pentahydrate, hydrogen peroxides solutions, and amprolium hydrochloride powder in feed. Fish across the treated ponds were gradually improved with low morbidity and mortalityrates during the treatment period. The clinical disease was almost diminished at the end of the second week of treatment. Coinciding with the clinical improvement of the treated juveniles, microscopical examination of skin/gill scraps exhibited a marked decline in the number of protozoan parasites at the end of the second week of treatment.
BioMed Central
Melatonin inhibits ESCC tumor growth by mitigating the HDAC7/β-catenin/c-Myc positive feedback loop and suppressing the USP10-maintained HDAC7 protein stability
Military Medical Research volume 9, Article number: 54 (2022) Cite this article. Melatonin, a natural hormone secreted by the pineal gland, has been reported to exhibit antitumor properties through diverse mechanisms of action. However, the oncostatic function of melatonin on esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) remains elusive. This study was conducted to investigate the potential effect and underlying molecular mechanism of melatonin as single anticancer agent against ESCC cells.
BioMed Central
A multicenter, double-blind, randomized, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of camostat mesilate in patients with COVID-19 (CANDLE study)
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 342 (2022) Cite this article. In vitro drug screening studies have indicated that camostat mesilate (FOY-305) may prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection into human airway epithelial cells. This study was conducted to investigate whether camostat mesilate is an effective treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19). Methods. This...
BBC
Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears
Trainee medics battling Ebola in Uganda's virus epicentre accuse the government of putting their lives at risk. "Most times you come into contact with a patient and you use your bare hands," one worker told the BBC anonymously. All trainees at Mubende's regional hospital say they are on strike and...
BioMed Central
Employing cognitive interviewing to evaluate, improve and validate items for measuring the health-related quality of life of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Sharolin Ann Boban ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1249-19651, Caroline Bulsara2,. BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 391 (2022) Cite this article. Use of patient-reported outcome measures in clinical settings facilitate the delivery of better health care to improve patient health outcomes. Previously collected qualitative data indicated themes that could inform items for a health-related quality of life measure. This study investigated the content validity of items for inclusion in a new health-related quality of life measure suitable for patients with ovarian cancer.
Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock
LODWAR, Kenya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.
BioMed Central
Correlates of work productivity and maternal competence after having a baby: the roles of mother-infant bonding and maternal subjective experiences
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 392 (2022) Cite this article. The law in Lebanon allows new mothers to take up to 10 weeks paid maternity leave, and some private organizations choose to give fathers 2 days of paternity leave in the absence of clear legislation. This falls short of the 6 months recommended for mothers in the literature.
