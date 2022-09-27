Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Australian Police Seek to Protect 10,000 Customers After Optus Hack
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Friday they have commenced an operation to protect the personal information of 10,000 people whose data may have been shared online after a cyber attack on Optus, the country's second-largest telco. The efforts come three days after an unidentified person posted online that...
US News and World Report
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
Washington Examiner
American Airlines breach was gold mine for identity thieves
A recent data breach at American Airlines was relatively small, but the customer information stolen appears to be a jackpot for criminals engaged in identity theft. The breach, announced on Sept. 20, affected a “very small number” of customers and employees, the airline said in a statement, with reports of about 1,700 people affected. However, the breach reportedly included Social Security and driver's license numbers, data that can be used to steal victims’ identities.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
American Fast Company website shutdown after Cyber Attack
Fast Company that offers technology and business news through print and online circulation was hit by a cyber-attack recently, promoting the company to shut it down on a temporary note. Details are in that the hackers took control of the Content Management System and sent obscene messages to the home screens of Apple news subscribers from Tuesday night.
bloomberglaw.com
Lawsuit Funders Look to Take Advantage of Currency Value Plunge
Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at how litigation funders are looking to arbitrage a strong dollar, while US law firms might struggle to take advantage of currency fluctuations. Sign up to receive this column in your Inbox on Thursday mornings.
bloomberglaw.com
Oracle to Pay $23 Million Foreign Corrupt Practices Charge (1)
Oracle Corp. has agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission $23 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. on Tuesday, the SEC said Oracle subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in exchange for business from 2016 to 2019.
Record 8m households in UK struggle to manage telecoms bills, says Ofcom
A record 8 million UK households are facing problems paying their mobile, broadband, pay-TV and streaming bills, prompting the media regulator to call on the biggest telecoms companies to reconsider the inflation-busting price rises planned for the spring. Ofcom found in its annual affordability survey that one in seven families...
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka
The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
Nexo Acquires Stake in US Bank
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Nexo, the world’s leading regulated institution for digital assets with $4 billion in assets under management, announces the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally chartered Summit National Bank, in an industry-changing transaction that expands Nexo’s footprint in the US even further and will greatly enhance both institutions’ respective offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005623/en/ Nexo has acquired a stake in Summit National Bank, which is reinventing itself as a modern digital FinTech. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Senator Warren, Other Lawmakers Ask FTC to Block Amazon's IRobot Deal -Axios
(Reuters) - A group of lawmakers led by Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to reject Amazon.com Inc's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corp, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a letter. The FTC last week had asked Amazon and iRobot...
BBC
EU Commission to make it easier to sue over AI products
The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal...
Eight U.S. state regulators charge Nexo for failure to register interest account
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eight U.S. state regulators on Monday charged cryptocurrency lender Nexo Group for allegedly failing to register its Earn Interest Product, as authorities crackdown on digital asset platforms rocked by a crypto winter in recent months.
US News and World Report
Ex-EBay Execs Heading to Prison for Harassing Couple Behind Newsletter
BOSTON (Reuters) - Two former eBay Inc security executives were sentenced to prison on Thursday for carrying out a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple through threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the company's then-CEO. Jim Baugh and David Harville were...
