ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Australian Police Seek to Protect 10,000 Customers After Optus Hack

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Friday they have commenced an operation to protect the personal information of 10,000 people whose data may have been shared online after a cyber attack on Optus, the country's second-largest telco. The efforts come three days after an unidentified person posted online that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

American Airlines breach was gold mine for identity thieves

A recent data breach at American Airlines was relatively small, but the customer information stolen appears to be a jackpot for criminals engaged in identity theft. The breach, announced on Sept. 20, affected a “very small number” of customers and employees, the airline said in a statement, with reports of about 1,700 people affected. However, the breach reportedly included Social Security and driver's license numbers, data that can be used to steal victims’ identities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cybersecurity-insiders.com

American Fast Company website shutdown after Cyber Attack

Fast Company that offers technology and business news through print and online circulation was hit by a cyber-attack recently, promoting the company to shut it down on a temporary note. Details are in that the hackers took control of the Content Management System and sent obscene messages to the home screens of Apple news subscribers from Tuesday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Optus#Data Breaches#Computer Security#Singapore Telecoms#Australians
bloomberglaw.com

Lawsuit Funders Look to Take Advantage of Currency Value Plunge

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at how litigation funders are looking to arbitrage a strong dollar, while US law firms might struggle to take advantage of currency fluctuations. Sign up to receive this column in your Inbox on Thursday mornings.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Oracle to Pay $23 Million Foreign Corrupt Practices Charge (1)

Oracle Corp. has agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission $23 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. on Tuesday, the SEC said Oracle subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in exchange for business from 2016 to 2019.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
TechCrunch

Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka

The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Nexo Acquires Stake in US Bank

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Nexo, the world’s leading regulated institution for digital assets with $4 billion in assets under management, announces the acquisition of a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its federally chartered Summit National Bank, in an industry-changing transaction that expands Nexo’s footprint in the US even further and will greatly enhance both institutions’ respective offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005623/en/ Nexo has acquired a stake in Summit National Bank, which is reinventing itself as a modern digital FinTech. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
BBC

EU Commission to make it easier to sue over AI products

The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal...
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Ex-EBay Execs Heading to Prison for Harassing Couple Behind Newsletter

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two former eBay Inc security executives were sentenced to prison on Thursday for carrying out a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple through threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the company's then-CEO. Jim Baugh and David Harville were...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy