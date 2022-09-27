Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Shareholder, Regulator Pushback Ended UBS-Wealthfront Deal, SonntagsZeitung Reports
ZURICH (Reuters) - Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify. UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal that was...
US News and World Report
Suspected Chinese Hackers Tampered With Widely Used Customer Chat Program -Researchers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers, Mexico to Appeal
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a...
US News and World Report
Tesla's Logistical Challenges Overshadow Record Deliveries
-Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles, a record for the world's most valuable automaker, but less than the 359,162 analysts on average had expected, according to Refinitiv. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units.
US News and World Report
U.S. Defense Secretary Sees No Imminent Invasion of Taiwan by China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but said China was trying to establish a "new normal" with its military activities around the island. A visit to Taiwan early in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy...
US News and World Report
Blinken to Woo Latin America's New Leftist Leaders, Reassert U.S. Commitment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Latin America on Monday to reassert Washington's commitment to the region and meet with three new leftist leaders, amid concerns that neglect of the hemisphere has let China make economic inroads. During his week-long trip to Colombia, Chile and Peru...
US News and World Report
Trump Is Accused of Stonewalling Rape Accuser to Avoid Oct. 19 Deposition
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely. In a letter filed on Friday in federal...
US News and World Report
Cuba Requests U.S. Aid After Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba's government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Hurricane Ian tore through the island nation on Tuesday,...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
US News and World Report
Weighty U.S. Supreme Court Term Dawns With Environmental and Race Cases
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices are poised on Monday to open a new nine-month term packed with major cases including disputes centered on race that give members of its conservative majority fresh opportunities to flex their muscles, with an environmental case up first. The top U.S....
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
US News and World Report
Russia's Rusal Denies It Plans to Deliver Aluminium Into LME Warehouses
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for trading industrial metals, said on Thursday it was considering a consultation on whether Russian...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Seeks Expedited Ruling in Trump Special Master Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified...
US News and World Report
U.S., Allies Need to Be 'Concerned' About Attacks on Western Infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its Western allies need to be concerned about potential Russian attacks on infrastructure in the wake of alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. European and NATO officials are blaming sabotage for three...
US News and World Report
Mexican Government Suffers Major Data Hack, President's Health Issues Revealed
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Mexican government said on Friday it had suffered a major cyber hack of data held by the armed forces, including details about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's heart condition that led to his hospitalization in January. The president, speaking at a regular news conference, said information...
