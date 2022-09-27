Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving unit Mobileye on Friday unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, testing support for a high profile stock debut even as the market for new issues has virtually collapsed.
US News and World Report
Biden Vows Russia Won't 'Get Away With' Ukraine Annexation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land.
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
CoinDesk
Luna Crypto Investors Failed to Appreciate the Risks, Galaxy Digital's Novogratz Says
SINGAPORE — Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said many retail investors who lost money in the collapse of Terraform Labs’ luna cryptocurrency had failed to appreciate the risks involved and held onto their tokens for too long. “It was heartbreaking when the whole thing collapsed,” he said. “When...
US News and World Report
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Press Shareholders to Vote on Merger Extension
(Reuters) - Patrick Orlando, the head of the blank-check acquisition firm that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media company public, on Friday urged Donald Trump and Trump Media boss Devin Nunes to promote an upcoming vote to extend the merger deadline. The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp,...
BBC
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages
Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
CoinDesk
The Fed May Not Be Able to Pivot Even If It so Desires
With the global economy teetering and markets in turmoil – the recent crash of the British pound and bond market being the latest examples – central banks are facing an acute dilemma they haven’t dealt with for a long time: choosing between price stability – tightening monetary policy to keep inflation from spiraling out of control – and financial stability – keeping financial markets from seizing up.
CoinDesk
The Quick and Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain for Corporate Executives
If billion-dollar corporate investments are anything to go by, blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the century. While it may seem difficult to understand at first, blockchain technology can be easy to grasp with the right approach, even for those who consider themselves not “tech-savvy.”. More...
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday.
Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source
MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Seeks Expedited Ruling in Trump Special Master Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified...
CoinDesk
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says
Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
CNBC
DocuSign to cut workforce by 9% as part of restructuring plan
DocuSign will lay off 9% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring plan, the company announced Wednesday. The plan is designed to support the company's growth and profitability objectives and improve its operating margin. DocuSign will lay off 9% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring...
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to.
Resilient U.S. consumers spent more money in August, even as the Fed seeks to slow that down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
India defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices
NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India has deferred the imposition of taxes on dirtier and unblended retail fuel at a time when it is trying to contain surging inflation, which is already above the central bank's comfort level.
US News and World Report
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
