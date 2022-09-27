ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Biden Vows Russia Won't 'Get Away With' Ukraine Annexation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land.
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Press Shareholders to Vote on Merger Extension

(Reuters) - Patrick Orlando, the head of the blank-check acquisition firm that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media company public, on Friday urged Donald Trump and Trump Media boss Devin Nunes to promote an upcoming vote to extend the merger deadline. The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp,...
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages

Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
The Fed May Not Be Able to Pivot Even If It so Desires

With the global economy teetering and markets in turmoil – the recent crash of the British pound and bond market being the latest examples – central banks are facing an acute dilemma they haven’t dealt with for a long time: choosing between price stability – tightening monetary policy to keep inflation from spiraling out of control – and financial stability – keeping financial markets from seizing up.
The Quick and Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain for Corporate Executives

If billion-dollar corporate investments are anything to go by, blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the century. While it may seem difficult to understand at first, blockchain technology can be easy to grasp with the right approach, even for those who consider themselves not “tech-savvy.”. More...
Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
U.S. Justice Dept Seeks Expedited Ruling in Trump Special Master Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified...
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says

Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
DocuSign to cut workforce by 9% as part of restructuring plan

DocuSign will lay off 9% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring plan, the company announced Wednesday. The plan is designed to support the company's growth and profitability objectives and improve its operating margin. DocuSign will lay off 9% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring...
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
